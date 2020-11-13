Want to work in STEM? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re wondering about careers in science, technology, engineering or maths, these insights might help.

We’re coming to the end of Science Week 2020, but in the last few days we’ve featured insights from people working in STEM, highlighted some bright sparks leading the way, and looked at some new opportunities in science and tech.

We heard from Johnson & Johnson’s Leah O’Keeffe, who is currently on the company’s Global Operations and Leadership Development (GOLD) programme. She told us why programmes such as this can help young people progress in the world of STEM, and why graduates shouldn’t be afraid of rejection.

Donal Keogan, a downstream-manufacturing scientist at BMS, also spoke to us about his career path to date. Having graduated from medicinal chemistry, he went on to do a PhD in inorganic chemistry. The skills he learned along the way – along with his passion for team sports – have helped him get the most out of his career.

Accenture’s Mark Quigley discussed his work in fintech consulting. He’s been working at Accenture since joining the company as an intern at 18, and has experienced plenty of travel and cutting-edge tech.

As with any sector, diversity and inclusion need to prioritised when building a talent pipeline in STEM. In this piece, people from the Silicon Republic community shared their thoughts on how we can effectively do that.

We also published a list of STEM trailblazers. It includes 19 people carrying out fascinating work across the sector, from space travel to science communication.

Jobs announcements

If you’re feeling inspired about a career in STEM, it might be worth catching up on some of the jobs announcements from this week. In Cork city, wireless tech company Qualcomm will be creating hundreds of highly skilled roles at a new R&D facility at Penrose Dock. The jobs will help the firm develop new technologies and expand its software engineering capabilities.

TikTok also announced expansion plans. It will add 200 new roles in Dublin in the coming months, bringing the company’s total headcount in Ireland to more than 1,100 by the end of January next year.

US online retail company Overstock will be hiring at its European headquarters in Sligo. The company is looking for software professionals and DevOps engineers to work on its blockchain subsidiary tZero.

And in Belfast, Locate a Locum, an on-demand booking platform for healthcare professionals, will be hiring 14 new people across software engineering, marketing, account management and sales.

If you are planning to start a new job soon, it’s likely that you’ll be doing it remotely. For advice on starting a new role from home, read these tips from Hays’ Christine Wright.

