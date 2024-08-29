Our roundup of the hottest STEM jobs this summer

It was a busy season for the STEM sector, with a number of exciting job announcements.

As we inch further into autumn, leaving the summer behind us, why not take a look back at some of the major job announcements covered by SiliconRepublic.com across the last couple of months.

While the below list is focused on companies recruiting for 100 positions or more, there were also several brilliant opportunities in organisations looking to hire a smaller number of professionals, such as Symphony in Belfast, RoviSys in Dublin, INIT in Kildare, North American Bancard in Limerick and PennEngineering in Galway.

A number of the positions listed are still open to applicants, so why not read on and see if your future career is among the hottest STEM jobs of the summer.

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland announced that it would be hiring 100 skilled professionals to work in cloud, open banking, APIs, AI and emerging technologies, as the institution plans to introduce additional customer features, data analytics and enhanced fraud protection.

Binarii Labs

At the start of July, Dublin-based data security company Binarii Labs revealed plans to create at least 100 new jobs in the technology sphere by 2027. The announcement was made amid the news that the organisation had secured a €400,000 investment, bringing the total amount raised to €3m.

The new roles are expected to be in the areas of specialist deep tech research and development, data security, tech and customer support, marketing and business development.

IBM

In mid-May technology company IBM announced that they intend to recruit 800 people to fill high-tech jobs across Ireland. People qualified to work in R&D, digital sales and consulting are encouraged to apply.

Successful applicants will join teams in the Dublin and Cork premises, as well as at IBM’s subsidiary Red Hat in Waterford.

Jacobs

Technical professional services firm Jacobs currently employs 1,200 people in Dublin, Cork and Belfast and the group is looking to recruit another 100 professionals. Across the next two years Jacobs is hiring for positions in engineering, project management, construction management and commissioning and qualification, to support projects in high-growth sectors.

KPMG

Multinational accountancy and consultancy firm KPMG Ireland announced the launch of a new EU AI Hub in Dublin to help companies deploy AI technology and to deal with the complexities of AI regulation.

In the next three years it is thought that the hub will create 200 new jobs in AI and associated areas such as risk, regulatory services and cybersecurity.

Motorola Solutions

In July, US telecoms company Motorola Solutions announced the opening of a new R&D centre in Cork. The organisation stated that the new centre would generate 200 jobs for highly skilled individuals.

The new building will focus on designing software for the company’s land mobile radio (LMR) portfolio and will work on other technologies in the future.

Primeline Group

Following the opening of a €50m distribution hub in Meath, Irish logistics services provider Primeline Group will create 400 new jobs in IT, operations, sales and transport. The new premises will be located in the Ashbourne Business Park.

ResultsCX Ireland

Towards the end of July, customer experience management company ResultsCX announced the creation of 200 new roles for people skilled in languages, namely Spanish, German and French. The company hopes to employ 500 people by the end of the year.

Slalom

In early-July, tech consulting firm Slalom announced that it would be creating 300 new roles within the technology space. The news was revealed after the company signed a lease for the Waterways House office development overlooking Dublin’s Grand Canal Quay,

The organisation stated the new base would serve as a central hub for the facilitation of collaboration and innovation and that new hires are to be selected in the next three to five years.

