Yahoo highlights its engineers at the TechPulse conference

SiliconRepublic.com recently attended Yahoo’s TechPulse internal engineering conference in Dublin. We also got a chance to hear about the Tech Women Connect event.

Yahoo recently held its annual TechPulse internal developer and researcher conference at their Dublin office. Two other TechPulse events were held in San Jose, California and Bangalore, India. This was the first time that the conference was held outside of San Jose.

The TechPulse conference was established to showcase the work of Yahoo’s engineers.

“It’s a really good opportunity to gain exposure for engineers so that other people can have visibility into the work that they’ve done,” said John McClean, VP architect at Yahoo.

“By having an event like this, it’s a really great opportunity for engineers who are new to the company, junior engineers, to get that exposure so that other people in the company are aware of what they’re doing, who they are, what they’re about.”

At the event, SiliconRepublic.com got to speak to some of the conference presenters, including software engineer Andrew Gorman. According to Gorman, an event like TechPulse is “hugely impactful” on his career.

“It allows me to share my work, open it up to my peers for valuable criticism and advice,” he stated.

“Also, it exposes me to some of the great engineering work that’s being done across Yahoo that I wouldn’t typically be exposed to every day.”

Tech Women Connect

While at the event, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to Veronique Savard, a tech project manager at Yahoo, about Yahoo’s Tech Women Connect event. The event was held in Dublin this year and brings together women from across the company.

Savard described Tech Women Connect as “making time for women across the company to come together, network, discuss and learn about each other’s different areas of expertise”.

“It is an occasion to bring a passionate audience, an interested audience that might have a shared interest and really talk about the accomplishments that happened during the year.”

