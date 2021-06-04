Zalando to give staff a ‘collective break’ with an extra week off

The online retailer is reportedly giving its 14,500 staff an extra five days off in August to allow them to recover from the increased pandemic workload.

German fashion retailer Zalando is giving its staff a break in recognition of their performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.

The company’s chief people officer Astrid Arndt said in an internal blogpost that its 14,500 employees can take five days off at the beginning of August as a “collective break” to allow them to recover from the intense workload during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has left its mark in the world and on us. It has changed the way we work and live. It has brought sadness and harm to many of our colleagues. We can be proud of what we achieved in these past months – standing together, supporting each other and driving the business while balancing many challenges inside and outside work,” Arndt said.

“We want to pause and take time off collectively. We plan to take this ‘collective breather’ in the first week of August (2-6) – five days without business as usual. This will allow us to recharge, enjoy additional time off, and start off fresh.”

The business will be maintained by critical employees, such as warehouse workers, who will be able to take their five-day break at a different time.

At the end of 2020, Zalando gave each of its employees a one-time bonus of €500. At the time, co-CEO, Robert Gentz, said the bonus was given to recognise its employees’ commitment an contribution. “The success of Zalando rests entirely on our teams who have shown exceptional performance during an unprecedented time,” he said.

The Berlin-based company reported that first-quarter sales rose to €2.24bn, following an incredibly strong performance throughout 2020.

Online shopping as a whole has been soaring worldwide amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to many companies pivoting their physical commerce efforts to digital strategies.

Zalando were not unique in offering a reward during the pandemic. Earlier this year Citi employees were given a company-wide holiday or ‘reset day’, as well as a new ‘Zoom-free Fridays’ policy to combat Zoom fatigue.

In the UK, BT announced a special bonus of £1,500 to nearly 60,000 frontline workers in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

While Zalando gives its employees time off, other companies have been working out their plans for hybrid working.

Following a year of remote working, Google boss Sundar Pichai announced the company’s new hybrid model, which will see 20pc of employees working from home full-time.

Microsoft has also outlined the company’s vision for hybrid working, allowing its employees to work from home less than 50pc of the time, depending on their role requirements.