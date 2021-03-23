What you need to know about Microsoft’s hybrid return to work

Microsoft is gearing its campuses up for a hybrid return to work through attendance strategies, distanced workspaces, meeting space prototypes and more.

Last July, Microsoft told its employees that it wouldn’t require them to come back into the office until 19 January 2021. But a lot has changed since then. As the pandemic continues, the idea of a hybrid model has come to the fore and some companies are already preparing for a more flexible future – the tech giant included.

The company’s executive vice-president, Kurt DelBene, has published a blog post detailing Microsoft’s vision for hybrid working. He says: “In the midst of numerous and difficult circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve made important observations about the future of work and how and where our employees know they work best.”

For campuses in countries that are still in one of five stages – mandated to stay closed, mandated to work from home, encouraged to work from home, allowed a ‘soft open’ or open with restrictions – some exceed local public health requirements and so Microsoft is taking “necessary precautions to create a safe experience”, DelBene says.

Those precautions will include physical distancing of workspaces, face coverings, extensive cleaning procedures, daily health attestations and attendance strategies. DelBene adds that staff wellbeing will be a priority alongside flexibility to work remotely and on campus where possible.

In campuses where employees have already returned to the workplace in a hybrid capacity, Microsoft surveyed staff to learn more about what has and hasn’t been working. The results, which are based on the inputs of thousands of Microsoft workers, showed that 54pc who have chosen to return to the workplace in stage four – a soft opening – are spending less than 25pc of their time at a Microsoft office.

However, DelBene says that as vaccines continue to roll out and schools reopen, these figures may change and Microsoft workspaces will need to be ready.

Preparing for a hybrid return to work

So what precautions has Microsoft taken for its hybrid return to work? Firstly, DelBene says that all work sites were assessed to see what adjustments needed to be made for physical distancing and to meet local health standards. Every employee and contractor will be provided with individual supplies, such as disinfectant wipes and face coverings, to use while on site.

To prevent overcrowding and adhere to local capacity guidelines, Microsoft has implemented attendance strategies for team-based or open and shared spaces and physical space changes.

It has also limited capacity in conference rooms, transport services and other shared facilities, posted signs in canteens and other common areas to remind staff to physically distance and installed hand-sanitising stations throughout its campuses.

“We have established similar, consistent standards that apply to our employees when they travel to our other work sites and for customers and partners when they visit our sites,” says DelBene.

“While vaccination rates continue to rise and are critical to easing the disease burden in our communities, the current rates do not lessen our on-site precautions or expectations at most of our work sites. We continue to monitor the impact of the vaccine as well as public health guidance to advise on any changes to our workplace as needed.”

A team of Microsoft researchers and engineers and real estate and facilities experts has been recruited to prototype hybrid meeting spaces at the company’s sites in the UK and Redmond, Washington. These could include multiple screens, cameras and mixed-reality scenarios, DelBene says, in a bid to to understand the “most effective, inclusive set-up for hybrid work”.

Microsoft’s hybrid future

Once the pandemic has reached a point that allows workplaces to fully reopen, working from home some of the time will become the standard for most roles at Microsoft. Based on their role requirements, Microsoft employees will be allowed to work from home less than 50pc of the time.

“Now and in the future, we have an opportunity to re-examine traditional notions of aligning particular jobs to particular settings,” DelBene says.

“The modern workplace requires companies to meet new employee expectations, connect a more distributed workforce and provide tools to create, innovate and work together to solve business problems.

“With our hybrid workplace model, we will provide employees an exceptional place to work, create greater collaboration and community for over 160,000 people who work at Microsoft, and showcase an example of the modern workplace that is both flexible and hybrid.”

In addition to DelBene’s blog post, the company has also published the findings of its 2021 Work Trend Index. Based on its study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries, it says that 66pc of business decision makers are considering redesigning physical spaces to accommodate hybrid work environments. The report says: “The data is clear: extreme flexibility and hybrid work will define the post-pandemic workplace.”