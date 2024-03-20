Future Human podcast: Can tech create healthy, sustainable cities?

In the third episode of our podcast, Future Human: The Series, we look at urban centres of the future, and how we can use new technologies to design cities that are resilient and sustainable.

In our Future Human podcast series, the award-winning journalists at Silicon Republic chat to some of the leading minds about the future of everything. Hosted by Ann O’Dea, the latest episode asks how the cities of the future might look as we overlay technologies on infrastructure that in many cases has existed for centuries.

The latest episode on the future of cities features in-depth interviews by O’Dea and SiliconRepublic.com editor Jenny Darmody with leaders looking at cities from the point of view of technology, design and process management.

Jeff McCann

Jeff McCann is director of the Customer Solution Centre Innovation Labs at Dell Technologies Ireland. With more than 30 years of industry experience, McCann leads the Dell Technologies Customer Solution Centres (CSC) vision to build the strategy enabling the delivery of solutions focused on customers’ business needs and challenges, rather than just the technical platforms.

Drawing on extensive IT data centre, engineering, security, digital forensics and project management experience in healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and internet hosting, McCann works with partners in vertical industries including healthcare, smart cities, Industry 4.0, energy and marine environments.

McCann also supports the Dell Technologies corporate social responsibility team, working with customers and the research community on the effects of agriculture on the environment and the role of technology in climate-smart agriculture.

Melissa Sterry

Transdisciplinary design scientist and complex systems theorist Melissa Sterry is recognised as a leading authority on the science, technology and design thinking that could help humanity to build a better world.

Primarily working with projects that chart unprecedented conceptual, creative and commercial potentialities, including several first-to-market start-ups, Sterry has extensive experience of working with leading-edge ideas, individuals and institutions worldwide.

A recipient of several national and international innovation, creativity and enterprise awards, including the Mensa Education and Research Foundation International Award for enhancing intelligence that benefits society, Sterry is a ‘40 over 40 women to watch’ honouree, was listed in the ‘Libertine 100’, which lists women with complex, beautiful and potentially world-changing ideas, and an inductee of the Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network Hall of Fame.

Sterry consults to both executive-level private and public sector clients globally. Specialising in futures in the built environment, utilities, manufacturing, engineering, design, publishing, media and communications, she has contributed to ground-breaking projects and publications in the US, south and south-east Asia, UK, and Europe.

Andrew Smith

Andrew Smith is portfolio manager of rail and transit at Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company. Its software solutions are used by professionals, and organisations of every size for the design, construction and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities.

Bentley’s offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modelling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geo-professionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations.

