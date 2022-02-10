Number 15 in gold letters on a bright blue door with a golden lion door knocker.
15 companies hiring for data science roles right now

4 hours ago

Are you looking for a new opportunity to work in Ireland’s data science sector? Here are 15 companies currently hiring.

Click here to view the full Data Science Week series.

All this week on SiliconRepublic.com, we’re focusing on data science.

It’s a fast-changing, challenging and increasingly technical field to work in. A good grounding in statistics and maths is needed, but many data scientists now also use programming, machine learning and AI. There is strong demand for people with these skills and data professionals can be quite highly paid for their work.

So if you’re looking for a new opportunity in this sector, here is a list of 15 companies hiring for a range of data roles in Ireland.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

Accenture

The multinational professional services giant is looking to hire several data science professionals including a data science manager to be based in Dublin or Cork.

It is also hiring a data science consultant, a data analytics strategy practitioner and a data consultant. These roles will be based in Dublin at Accenture’s analytics and insights division.

Accenture
Life at Accenture
Life at Accenture

Aon

Aon is also on the hunt for people to join its centre for innovation and analytics in Dublin.

Jobs available include senior data analyst, data analyst, data scientist, business analyst and QA analyst.

Aon
Life at Aon Center for Innovation and Analytics
Life at Aon Center for Innovation and Analytics

Avanade

The Seattle-headquartered multinational is hiring people with data expertise at its Dublin and Cork locations.

There are several positions available at the IT and professional services firm including a data platform engineer in Dublin and data platform modernisation architect in Dublin and Cork. The company’s data and AI graduate programme is also accepting applications until mid-April.

Avanade
Life at Avanade
Life at Avanade
Aga Wiszniewska. Image: Avanade

Bristol Myers Squibb

The pharma giant employs around 650 people in Ireland across locations in Dublin and Shannon, and it is looking to add data science personnel to its team.

Available positions include statistician, senior statistician and external manufacturing analytics manager, all part of the company’s manufacturing and operations department.

Bristol Myers Squibb
Life at Bristol Myers Squibb
Life at Bristol Myers Squibb

Citi

The Irish branch of global financial services giant Citi is seeking data engineers, data governance specialists, public cloud data services developers and data modellers across a variety of experience levels.

Citi has a Dublin-based innovation lab and the Irish capital is the location of its European headquarters .

Citi
Life at Citi
Life at Citi

Deloitte

The professional services company is currently hiring AI and data consultants in Dublin, as well as a senior data analytics consultant in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Deloitte said it would hire data analysts last year as part of a major recruitment drive in the digital space.

Deloitte
Life at Deloitte
Life at Deloitte

Fidelity Investments

The financial services multinational is on the lookout for a data engineer and senior data engineers in Galway, as well as a principal software engineer in data in Dublin.

The company announced 90 new jobs for its Dublin and Galway locations last year, and data engineers were included in the list of roles it was hiring for.

Fidelity Investments
Life at Fidelity Investments
Life at Fidelity Investments
Lorna Martyn, Head of Technology, Fidelity Investments. Picture by Shane O'Neill, SON Photographic.

Intel

Intel has been doing a lot of hiring across all levels in Ireland and plans to create up to 1,600 jobs with the expansion of its Leixlip campus in Co Kildare.

The company is currently looking to hire a data analyst based in Leixlip.

Intel
Life at Intel
Life at Intel

Johnson & Johnson

The healthcare giant is hiring for data professionals in several Irish locations. Jobs available include a lead data engineer in Limerick and an associate director of statistics in its R&D division that could be based across a number of locations including Ireland.

Johnson & Johnson has a presence in several counties including Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Johnson & Johnson
Life at Johnson & Johnson
Life at Johnson & Johnson

Mastercard

The multinational payment company’s European tech hub is based in Dublin. In 2020, it announced plans to hire 1,500 staff for the Leopardstown base.

At the moment, the company is looking to add a director in data curation, a data engineer and a lead AI/ML engineer who will work closely with both the data science teams and the programming teams.

Mastercard
Life at Mastercard
Life at Mastercard

MSD

The pharma company has six sites in Ireland with around 2,700 employees overall.

It is currently hiring for a digital systems specialist in Dublin, a master data steward in Meath, and a manufacturing systems data analyst in multiple locations across the country.

MSD
Life at MSD
Life at MSD

Personio

HR tech company Personio has more than 1,000 staff across five locations in Europe, including Dublin, Munich, Madrid, London and Amsterdam.

It has several positions available in Ireland for data science professionals, including a marketing data analyst and a data scientist for its Go To Market strategy and operations team.

Personio
Life at Personio
Life at Personio

PwC

The professional services firm has offices in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Galway, Belfast, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford. Last year, it revealed plans to create 750 jobs at its R&D centre in Belfast.

Now, PwC is on the lookout for a data quality analyst, a data analytics risk assurance expert, a data analytics senior manager, and a data and analytics consulting senior associate.

PwC
Life at PwC
Life at PwC

Workhuman

Employee recognition software company Workhuman is headquartered between Dublin and Massachusetts.

While it is hiring data scientist roles in the US, it is hiring here in Ireland too. Available roles at its Dublin office include a data architect and senior data infrastructure engineer.

Workhuman
Life at Workhuman
Life at Workhuman

Zalando

The fashion e-commerce giant is hiring for several roles that require knowledge of data science. These include data science managers for market insights and senior data scientists for personalised navigation.

The roles are based at the company’s Dublin location in its applied sciences division. Zalando announced plans to add 20 new staff members to its applied sciences, software and data engineering teams last November.

Zalando
Life at Zalando
Life at Zalando

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

