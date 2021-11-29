Zalando to create 20 new jobs as it moves market insights team to Dublin

The new jobs are in the fields of applied sciences and software and data engineering.

Fashion-tech company Zalando is moving its market insights team to Dublin and creating 20 new jobs.

Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando has more than 46m active customers in 23 markets. Its e-commerce platform features clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products, with an assortment of international brands that range from big names to local labels.

The market insights team uses machine learning to provide insights for Zalando’s traffic and pricing platform strategy. New positions in Dublin will be in the fields of applied sciences and software and data engineering.

The company has had a base in Ireland for six years and opened its new Dublin office at Windmill Lane earlier this year.

The market insights team will work with other Dublin tech teams at Windmill Lane, which includes staff working on improving product representation and offering a more personalised experience to Zalando customers.

“This is another step into strengthening our relationship with Ireland’s brilliant tech and engineering community,” said Zalando’s Dublin site operations lead, Ellie Ivanova.

“We have recently established our new long-term base in Dublin’s historic Windmill Lane Quarter, which offers our teams the opportunity to work in the vibrant and dynamic area in the heart of south docks.”

Zalando aims to hire diverse talent in line with the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to increase the number of women in tech.

There are currently more than 2,500 people working on tech for the German e-commerce company. While its headquarters are in Berlin, the company has a growing tech hub in Dublin as well as offices in Dortmund, Helsinki and Zurich.

As a reward for its 14,500 employees, Zalando announced in June of this year that it would give its workforce a collective break, with five days extra annual leave in August in recognition of their performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a strong performance throughout 2020, Zalando recently reported that gross merchandise volume was up by 25.3pc to around €3.1bn in the third quarter of this year, with revenues growing by 23.4pc to €2.3bn.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.