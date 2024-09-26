30 companies hiring early-career professionals right now

Are you looking to jumpstart your career? Well you are in luck because this list is jam-packed with 30 of the most exciting job opportunities for graduates and early-career professionals.

If you are planning to start a new career, but don’t know where to look, SiliconRepublic.com has you covered. We have compiled a list of jobs and companies perfect for early-career professionals, helping you find the right fit this autumn season.

Accenture

The application process for professional services firm Accenture’s 2025/2026 graduate programme is now open. The programme offers five career streams: analytics, consulting, tech transformation, cybersecurity and modern engineering.

There are also some entry-level positions available on the website, for example they are looking for a collections support associate, proficient in Hebrew.

Learn about Life at Accenture Life at Accenture

Amazon

Retail giant Amazon runs a number of global programmes aimed at supporting early-stage careers. With open roles available globally, jobseekers have the option of positions in software engineering, development, business, administration and more.

Amgen

Biotechnology company Amgen runs graduate programmes that often lead to full-time employment with the company. On the website you can find a number of graduate and internship programmes aimed at empowering professionals to develop their careers.

There are currently several entry-level positions open as well, such as an undergraduate co-op, quality, manufacturing, operations and/or engineering position based in Puerto Rico.

Learn about Life at Amgen Life at Amgen

BearingPoint

Business and tech consulting company BearingPoint recruits ambitious graduates from a diverse range of backgrounds and disciplines with a variety of skills and capabilities, typically across management and technology consulting, software solutions and support services.

The firm provides a wide range of development programmes and professionals can start by joining the company-wide BearingPoint School in Berlin for one week where new hires come together to take part in an international, project-based programme.

Boston Scientific

US multinational manufacturing company Boston Scientific runs the EMEA graduate programme, which is a three-year cross functional programme that accelerates early careers. Applicants will rotate among sales, marketing, finance, clinical and consultancy business unit roles.

There is also the Clonmel graduate programme, which is currently open and looks to hire highly qualified graduates with degrees in STEM, finance, business, supply chain and related fields.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharma company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), runs a number of internships and college programmes to support future and recent graduates. While the summer programmes have concluded, there is an autumn session that runs from September to April. Student and graduate opportunities vary from year to year so applicants should periodically check out the website.

Open entry-level positions at BMS include a US-based manufacturing associate in cell therapy, a US-based scientist in chemical process development and an engineering projects intern for a graduate based in Dublin, Ireland.

Learn about Life at Bristol Myers Squibb Life at Bristol Myers Squibb

BT Ireland

Telecommunications company BT Ireland regularly hires graduates, interns and apprentices throughout the year, offering a range of early-career opportunities. The company has a designated early careers team to oversee this. Anyone interested should keep an eye on their website for new graduate opportunities.

Deloitte

Professional services firm Deloitte is currently accepting applications for a number of early-career programmes for 2025. For professionals based out of Ireland or Northern Ireland, graduate programmes will cover areas such as tax, technology consulting, audit and assurance, data analytics, consulting transformation, finance and sustainability.

Learn about Life at Deloitte Life at Deloitte

Equinix

US multinational internet connection and data centre firm Equinix supports early-career professionals through a range of internships and apprenticeships, in premises around the globe.

The company is recruiting for several positions, including a finance role in Columbia, data centre facility engineers in Australia, the US and South Korea and a data centre customer operations role in Sweden.

Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland offers national and international graduates the opportunity to jumpstart their careers through their graduate programme and applications for the 2025-2027 session are now open.

Fidelity Investments

Multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments has a long history of programmes aimed at students and graduates, that helps to set them up in their careers. The Leap programme, which accepts applicants from all over the world, enables graduates to build up IT and technology skills, to be applied in a number of areas.

Learn about Life at Fidelity Investments Life at Fidelity Investments

Grant Thornton

Professional services provider Grant Thornton is recruiting across various disciplines, such as STEM, accountancy, computer science and business, for the 2025 graduate programme. Opportunities are available in Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Cork and Galway, with a number of career pathways for applicants to choose from, such as tax, advisory, or audit and assurance.

There is also an open position on the deal advisory team for the 2024 graduate programme, with applications to close in early October.

Other open roles suited to early-career professionals include a Dublin-based client services support position, a Dublin-based project coordinator and a junior technical analyst role, also based in Dublin. Internationally, the US team is looking for an audit and assurance associate.

Learn about Life at Grant Thornton Life at Grant Thornton

Hays

Recruitment agency Hays is looking for an entry-level recruitment consultant to work out of the Leeds facility in the UK. They are also looking for an entry-level or experienced recruitment consultant to join the team in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Henkel

German multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel currently has a number of open positions for graduates looking to start their careers. There is an entry-level laboratory assistant role available, to be based out of Bopfingen in Germany, a research and development intern position in Sydney, Australia and a place for a global sustainability specialist in Montornes del Valles, Spain.

The company also offers students and graduates an internship programme for four to six-months, designed to prepare professionals for the start of their careers.

Learn about Life at Henkel Life at Henkel

Huawei

Chinese multinational manufacturing firm Huawei has a number of positions open to graduates based around the globe. In Dusseldorf, Germany, jobseekers looking for entry-level positions can apply to be a wireless network engineer, storage engineer, IT network engineer or an RF test and analysis engineer.

Junior positions in technical and non-technical roles are also available throughout Europe, in areas such as network, design, cloud, big data, compliance, administration and more.

Intel

US multinational computer components company Intel is looking to recruit for several early-career positions. Open roles include a silicon hardware engineering intern/graduate, for teams in Oregon, Texas and California.

There are other opportunities in IT, as well as manufacturing and process development. Internationally, available entry-level careers include a software development engineer role in Malaysia and an EMEA sales and administration position, based out of Munich in Germany.

Learn about Life at Intel Life at Intel

KPMG

Professional services firm KPMG has opened applications for the 2025 graduate programme, which has positions available in auditing and assurance, tax consulting, deal advisory and KPMG Law.

Current entry-level jobs up for grabs at KPMG include team administrator, accounts assistant, trainee accountant, software analyst and consultant and an SAP support analyst.

Kyndryl

US multinational IT service management company Kyndryl has a wide selection of early-career positions open to prospective jobseekers, in regions such as Poland, Australia, Italy, Czech Republic, Singapore and Japan.

Advertised job titles include mainframe intern, cloud IT specialist, IT junior security SOC analyst, network PM and system administrator, among others.

Mastercard

Payment services company Mastercard runs an 18-month development programme aimed at propelling graduates into their future careers. Additionally, the company has a number of open positions for early-career professionals, such as a junior dashboard developer role in the UK. The Ireland-based teams are looking for a software development engineer and a BizOps engineer.

In the US, Mastercard is looking to recruit cloud engineers, operation analysts, data engineers and account managers.

Learn about Life at Mastercard Life at Mastercard

Merck

Life sciences company Merck offers intensive graduate programmes to help people kickstart their future professions. If you have completed your degree in science, business, engineering or IT and are ready to start your career, you can apply for a direct entry position.

Currently, the company is looking to recruit for the Goglobal graduate programme, in Darmstadt, Germany.

Learn about Life at Merck Life at Merck

MSD

Pharma company MSD has a number of vacancies for jobs in Ireland. Specifically, the company is looking for an entry-level biotech associate to join the Meath team. Additionally, there is an available role in Tipperary for a graduate associate specialist process engineer.

The company also offers intern and entry-level programmes, to give early-career professionals the right start.

Learn about Life at MSD Life at MSD

Optum

US healthcare technology company Optum has premises in the US, UK, Ireland and Brazil and is currently hiring for a number of entry-level positions globally. US-based jobseekers should consider applying for the OptumInsight consulting development programme, which starts in the summer of 2025.

Learn about Life at Optum Life at Optum

Pfizer

US multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Pfizer has a number of exciting opportunities for US-based early-career professionals, in areas such as vaccine health and science, business operations administration and process.

Graduates living in Ireland have the chance to apply for two entry-level positions currently on offer in Dublin and Cork, in chartered accounting and for the Ringaskiddy graduate programme 2025, respectively.

PwC

Professional services company PwC is currently accepting applicants for the 2025 graduate programme at locations in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Belfast.

Current open entry-level positions include roles in brand and communications, human capital, finance, assurance and IT, among others.

Learn about Life at PwC Life at PwC

Red Hat

US software company Red Hat runs a number of internship and graduate programmes to support and accelerate early-careers. The firm has several entry-level positions on offer in Ireland, including a Cork-based business analyst internship and accounting internship. The Waterford team is also looking to hire a software engineering intern.

TCS

Indian multinational technology company TCS has a number of US-based early-career opportunities available to graduates and others starting out, such as a SingleStore database administrator with Python programming, an Oracle database administrator, developers and an Adobe Workfront architect.

Additionally, the Indian-based team is looking for an automation engineer, SQL administrator and a .Net developer. Be sure to check out the website and LinkedIn for other opportunities specific to your country.

Learn about Life at TCS Life at TCS

Viatris

US pharmaceutical company Viatris hires globally and also operates three centres, based in the US, China and India. Entry-level positions currently available include an Ireland-based regulatory affairs officer, a formulation scientist and an R&D engineer.

Teams in the US are also looking to onboard entry-level chemists, quality technicians and a quality compliance associate. Viatris has a range of open entry-level positions advertised online, in various regions, so check it out.

Learn about Life at Viatris Global Device Development Life at Viatris, Global Device Development

William Fry

Irish legal firm William Fry has a wide range of internship and graduate programmes designed to support early-career professionals as they navigate their post-education lives. Many of the programmes are currently closed to new applicants, however, the 2025 trainee solicitor programme will remain open until October 18th, 2024.

Interested jobseekers should keep an eye on the website, for the next round of programme applications.

Workhuman

Irish multinational human capital management company Workhuman is looking to add an entry-level deskside engineer to the Framingham, Massachusetts team. If you are skilled in languages, specifically French, or Mongolian, there are also entry-level customer service positions available, in the Dublin, Ireland facility.

Learn about Life at Workhuman Life at Workhuman

Yahoo

Tech company Yahoo is looking to recruit an entry-level marketing analytics manager to join a US-based team, in a remote capacity. Also in the US, Yahoo plans to recruit a data centre hardware technician.

There are several early-career positions available in Ireland, as the company is recruiting for a software engineer and software development engineer. These roles would also be carried out remotely.

Learn about Life at Yahoo Life at Yahoo

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.