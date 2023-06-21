AMD to pump $135m into Irish economy and create 290 new jobs

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said the latest investment puts Ireland ‘at the heart’ of AMD’s European R&D operations.

US semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices, better known as AMD, has today (21 June) announced plans to invest up to $135m in Ireland over the next four years as its business continues to grow in the country.

The investment will see the creation of up to 290 new jobs including highly skilled engineering and research positions. It will also be used to fund research and development projects in Ireland.

“For nearly three decades, Ireland has been a flagship European R&D centre developing adaptive computing solutions, drawing from a strong and highly skilled workforce,” said Ruth Cotter, senior vice-president of marketing, communications and HR at AMD.

“Through this investment, our R&D teams in Ireland will design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence.”

AMD’s Irish site, formerly operated by Xilinx, was first established in 1994 with a focus on manufacturing, operations support, engineering and administration services. AMD acquired Xilinx for $35bn in 2020, making Ireland home to one of AMD’s largest R&D sites in Europe.

The Nasdaq-listed company’s latest investment in the country, to be spread across its locations in Dublin and Cork, is supported by the Government though IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said the latest investment puts Ireland “at the heart of AMD’s European research and engineering operations” and makes the company one of the leading centres of semiconductor research in the country.

“This significant investment will not only bolster our thriving technology sector but also create long-term career opportunities for both highly experienced professionals and new graduates from engineering disciplines,” added Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD.

