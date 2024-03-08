Australian AssuranceLab is hiring Irish cybersecurity talent

Regtech AssuranceLab is on the lookout for workers to join its growing team in Ireland, the company’s EMEA VP Patrick Hegarty told SiliconRepublic.com.

Australian-founded regtech software company AssuranceLab is in the process of expanding its EMEA team in Ireland. The business focuses on audit services, using AI to streamline the compliance process for its clients.

At the moment, it is hiring for six senior cybersecurity roles on its audit services team in Ireland. These roles can be remote, as the company’s EMEA VP Patrick Hegarty said the company offers flexible working and is “very open to remote working”. Hegarty, who is Irish himself, will play a key role in introducing AssuranceLab to the Irish market. He has been part of the company’s board for several years, but only recently took on the VP role.

‘Exciting’ times for a European move

“This move marks an exciting time in AssuranceLab’s growth and I am thrilled to be leading our EMEA expansion. Europe in particular, offers tremendous opportunity for efficiency as we see overlapping controls across new and existing regulatory frameworks. Our audit software is designed to consolidate, streamline and automate – reducing the overall workload for our clients,” Hegarty said.

Paul Wenham, co-founder and co-CEO at AssuranceLab, said the company’s move into Europe places it at an advantage to support clients in different time zones and regions.

Headquartered in Sydney, the business also has an office in Austin, Texas which opened last year. Ireland is to be a focus for its next expansion; Hegarty said the company more than “doubled” its headcount last year, and it needs to double again in 2024 to cater to supply and demand. “We’re planning on bringing [the headcount] to around 120 by the end of the year.”

The team’s Irish division is quite new. It doesn’t have its own location yet and for the moment it is working out of AWS’ tech hub in Dublin. According to Hegarty, the next few weeks are going to be dedicated to scoping out the talent in Ireland. He is confident AssuranceLab will find what is looking for; the team is already onboarding two people and it is actively looking for more.

Not all cocktails on the beach…

When Sasked what the Australian company’s culture is like compared to the US companies Irish workers are more used to, Hegarty joked that it’s not all cocktails on the beach. That said, the company has scooped an award in Australia for the top start-up employer in 2023.

One thing Australia does well is remote working, he said. Although that is made necessary by the country’s sheer size and the distance between its big cities.

Ireland does remote working very well, too, of course. A recent report claimed we are among the remote-work leaders in Europe. There is also the recent news that the Government approved the Workplace Relations Commission’s Code of Practice for remote working.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.