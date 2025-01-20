BAS announces seriously cool job opportunities in Antarctica

Diving officer, meteorological observer and ocean scientist are just three of the roles the organisation is aiming to fill.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has today (20 January) announced the availability of a number of roles located at its research stations in Antarctica. The organisation is looking to hire for a number of diverse positions, for example it is seeking a diving officer, meteorological observer, ocean scientist, an electronics engineer, a plant operator, a carpenter and a chef.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, BAS, through research and exploration, strives to understand the complexities of Earth’s frozen regions and how this might impact the rest of the planet. The organisation’s scientists have previously been at the centre of several high-profile discoveries, namely the identification of a hole in the ozone layer and key proof of climate change in ancient ice.

BAS operates research stations, aircraft and the Royal Research Ship, Sir David Attenborough, to ensure the UKs presence in affairs impacting Antarctica.

The first round of vacant roles are already being advertised on BAS’ website, with the contracts expected to begin between May and September of this year. The organisation also stated that additional roles, including for chefs, vehicle mechanics and zoological field assistants, are going to be posted over the next three months.

The contracts are flexible and are expected to run between six and 18 months. Salaries start at £29,273 per annum, with a benefits package and external costs such as accommodation, food, travel, specialist clothing, tools and training will be covered.

Ben Norrish, the head of vehicles, joined BAS in 2001 as a mobile plant technician. “There’s something special about Antarctica and the people that adventure there that gets under your skin. No matter how many times you go, when you step off the ship or aeroplane into Antarctica, you look up and take in where you are,” Norrish said.

“I would say to anyone who’s even a bit curious about what it’s like to live on the ice, take the leap and apply for the job of a lifetime, you won’t regret it and you don’t know where it might take you.”

In 2023, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to filmmaker, NASA adviser and explorer Ariel Waldman about how she ended up working in Antarctica. “A lot of my motivation and focus is really about showcasing the life in Antarctica that most people don’t get to see, since it is microscopic, and showing them that Antarctica is actually full of life.”

