UK bank’s expansion into Belfast to create 232 fintech jobs by 2026

Belfast is the UK’s ‘gateway city to the EU,’ said The Bank of London’s CEO. He also praised the city’s exceptional fintech talent.

The Bank of London has said it will hire 232 new staff in Belfast by 2026 as the fintech plans to open a new centre of excellence in the city.

Once the roles have been filled, they are expected to generate around £20m worth of annual salaries for the local economy.

The Bank of London first launched last November and has a valuation of $1.1bn. It is a clearing agency and transaction bank with a global focus and its own patented tech.

It was established to assist banks, clearing houses, digital and traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies, payment networks and non-financial brands in launching fully compliant financial products and services, both in-country and across borders.

It has already filled 34 of the roles for the Belfast centre, with payments leaders, software engineers, operations and other business functions. The bank is currently advertising a further 54 jobs and the remainder will be in place by 2026.

The London-headquartered company also has offices in New York.

Speaking about the decision to now focus on Belfast, Anthony Watson, founder and group CEO of The Bank of London, said it has become “the UK’s gateway city to the EU”.

“This, coupled with Belfast’s exceptional fintech talent across multiple disciplines, makes it the logical choice for The Bank of London’s centre of excellence to power our UK expansion,” he added.

“To build the future of finance, we need to be where the future is.”

Northern Ireland has the highest concentration of fintech employment in the UK. It is a base for many other fintech employers, including Citi, Datactics, Options Technology and Vox Financial.

Last year, a Deloitte report commissioned by FinTechNI estimated that the sector was worth around £392m per year to local economy. It also said that the region could be home to 100 fintech firms by 2024.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.