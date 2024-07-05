Binarii Labs to create more than 100 new jobs by 2027

The new jobs will include roles in specialist deep tech research and development, data security, tech and customer support and marketing and business development.

Data security company Binarii Labs has today (5 July) announced plans to generate more than 100 new jobs by 2027. The announcement was made at Binarii Lab’s headquarters at NovaUCD Dublin, where it was also revealed that the company has secured a €400,000 investment from Enterprise Ireland HPSU funding, bringing the total amount raised by the company thus far to €3m.

To date, Binarii Labs has created 20 jobs, with the remaining roles expected to be in the areas of specialist deep tech research and development, data security, tech and customer support, marketing and business development.

With the new positions and secured funding, Binarii Labs plans to further focus on R&D, as well as growing the international demand for BinariiDSP, which is the company’s patented data security platform. The service enables SMEs to protect, own and control personal and stakeholder data, without the need for a third-party data storage provider.

Speaking at today’s announcement at NovaUCD, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, TD, welcomed Binarii Lab’s plans to scale and grow the company and its workforce.

He also acknowledged the importance of data security for Irish and international businesses. “Binarii Labs is providing tangible solutions to enable enterprises to securely store and share their data,” said Burke.

Aidan Finn, CEO and co-founder of Binarii Labs said it is the company’s mission to give enterprises, particularly SMEs, 100pc control of their data, “whilst providing unrivalled and indisputable transparency around any data securing and secure data sharing actions”.

He noted the company’s commitment to becoming a global leader in data security, privacy and sovereignty, with hopes that BinariiDSP will become the ‘go to’ integration for any business.

Donnchadh Cullinan, the head of ICT HPSU at Enterprise Ireland said, Enterprise Ireland is acutely aware of the cybersecurity challenges faced by global businesses.

He said, “the company has made great progress in a short space of time to develop innovative proprietary solutions in data security. We are delighted to support Binarii Labs with €400,000 in HPSU funding which will help the company to deliver accelerated growth across global markets, support key R&D initiatives, and create more than 100 new jobs.”

