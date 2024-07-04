9 US companies hiring in Ireland right now

If you are looking for a new role, there are a number of US companies with a base in Ireland looking to expand their workforce.

Ireland is the base for a broad range of US-founded technology companies, offering a diverse catalogue of new and interesting job opportunities.

In the last number of years the region has firmly established itself as a strong hub from which US businesses can coordinate European operations, largely due to the high level of education, the benefit of speaking English as a primary language and a favourable tax environment.

If you want to jump back into the workforce, or you are looking to move on from your current job, the following US companies are hiring in Ireland right now.

Amazon

Retail giant and technology company Amazon has a significant presence in Ireland, with premises in Cork, Dublin and Drogheda that employ more than 6,500 people.

The company claims to have invested more than €17bn in Ireland since 2020, and says that Amazon Web Services’ investment in cloud infrastructure has expanded Ireland’s economic output by almost €11.4bn in the last decade.

There are a number of roles available in the company for professionals based in Ireland, in areas such as software development, security operations and grid strategy management for the infrastructure energy team.

Apple

American multinational Apple has had an Irish facility in Co Cork since the ’80s and employs more than 6,000 professionals there. Anyone interested in working at Apple’s Cork premises can apply for one of the positions currently open in machine learning and AI.

Fidelity Investments

Boston-headquartered Fidelity Investments is currently recruiting for a number of roles based out of its Dublin and Galway premises. The company has put out a call for professionals in the areas of software engineering, full-stack engineering, HR analytics and finance.

HP

HP, which is headquartered in California, has an office in Dublin, Ireland and is looking to fill a commercial account manager position.

Intel

US multinational Intel currently employs 4,900 people across multiple Irish locations. There are two premises in Ireland, one in Shannon, Co Clare and another in Leixlip, Co Kildare, and there are a range of new opportunities for jobseekers available at the latter location.

In particular, there are a number of engineering positions open, for example in silicon design, AI frameworks and DevOps.

Mastercard

Mastercard’s sole European tech hub is based in Dublin, Ireland and is currently looking to add to the team in several departments. Jobseekers skilled in the areas of content strategy analysis, project management, database administration and software engineering can apply.

Meta

Social media and technology company Meta opened their first Ireland location in 2009 with a team of 25 people. There are now three locations in Dublin, Meath and Cork, and the company currently employs more than 2,000 employees.

The company is recruiting across a number of departments, such as legal, finance, global operations, data and analytics, and enterprise engineering.

Microsoft

US multinational technology company Microsoft, which is headquartered in Washington, has two premises on the island of Ireland, in Dublin and in Belfast, where it employs roughly 3,500 people across operations, sales, engineering and product development.

The company currently has a number of positions open in digital solutions, data centre operations management and cloud network engineering, among others.

Oracle

Texas-based cloud technology company Oracle employs more than 150,000 people globally and has an office in Dublin, Ireland.

Those interested in a career at Oracle have plenty of positions to choose from, in areas such as software development, network development, finance, and production support.

