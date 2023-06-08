CalypsoAI opens centre of excellence in Dublin, plans to double headcount

A spokesperson for the US-based company told SiliconRepublic.com that CalypsoAI will more than double its headcount based in Ireland from 20 to 50 over the next two years.

CalypsoAI, a cybersecurity start-up based in California, has opened a new centre of excellence in Dublin today (8 June) to meet growing demand for its generative AI security tech.

The new centre of excellence will create new jobs and bring together top AI and cybersecurity talent from across Ireland, the UK and beyond to expand innovation capabilities at CalypsoAI as demand for generative AI for a multitude of applications continues to soar globally.

The company plans to double its global headcount over the next two years with new hires expected in the centre of excellence, which is located in Dublin’s Lennox Building.

A spokesperson for CalypsoAI confirmed to SiliconRepublic.com that the company is looking to grow from a current base of 20 employees based out of Ireland to 50 over the next two years.

“Dublin will be the centre of our product development and go-to-market efforts for our generative AI security solutions. The roles we’d be hiring for would include product management, front and back-end engineering, data science and marketing,” the spokesperson said.

While generative AI has become somewhat of a buzzword since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT to the world, the technology comes with a spate of security risks that need to be mitigated when being deployed in an organisation.

“Every organisation should have the ability to leverage the power of generative AI without having to worry about the risks posed by using those solutions,” said Neil Serebryany, founder and CEO of CalypsoAI.

“Our new office will be home to top-level professionals who share our vision for empowering safe and secure AI applications, and we’re eager to tap into the incredible talent pool EMEA has to offer as we expand our global footprint.”

Founded in 2018, CalypsoAI hopes the new centre of excellence in Dublin will also provide a location to expand innovation of its ‘moderator’ technology, which enables organisations to safely deploy generative AI models.

Some of the Dublin-based and remote roles have already been advertised on the company’s careers page, including product and marketing manager roles.

