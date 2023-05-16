Three men and two women standing together with a large building with steps and columns behind them.
From left: Enterprise Ireland senior development advisor Brian Sheridan, Capella CEO Críona Turley, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, Capella COO Victoria Yanakos and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy. Image: Mac Innes Photography

Dublin’s Capella plans 30 jobs to meet hybrid work demand

50 minutes ago

The company offers a range of tools to create productive hybrid working offices and will be hiring software developers, IT, sales and more.

Hybrid working software provider Capella plans to double its team over the next 18 months, creating 30 new jobs.

The company said the new roles will be in software development, architecture, IT, sales and customer account management. Capella said it will begin recruitment for these new positions in the coming weeks.

The jobs announcement was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, who said the company is “driving IP development and increasing software exports from Ireland”.

“Companies like Capella are vital components of a robust economy, something that the Government is committed to supporting and we intend to continue to drive Ireland’s development as a resilient, innovative and globally connected economy, capable of coping with technological and other transformational changes ahead,” Coveney said.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed start-up was founded in 2020 to help address the sudden transition to remote and hybrid working that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Capella offers ergonomic training for remote working and tools such as hot desk support for hybrid offices.

Capella said it uses AI technology to create some of its products, such as office heat-mapping, home-working risk assessments and analytical tools to show companies how hybrid working is performing across their business,

Last November, Capella picked up the Sustainability Award at the annual InterTradeIreland Seedcorn competition. This award recognises start-ups innovating in the low-carbon and green sector.

Capella co-founder and CEO Críona Turley said many organisations are struggling to find a hybrid working policy that will work for their business “and that’s where we come in”.

“Our technology not only provides the software needed to manage hybrid working on a day-to-day level but also offers the insights and data to allow senior leaders make informed, justifiable decisions on longer term hybrid working policies,” Turley said.

“For us at Capella, this announcement marks an exciting new stage in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming some great new talent to our existing team.”

