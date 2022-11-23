Belfast’s Catagen to create 100 jobs as it develops tech to cut emissions

The company is looking for engineers to help it work on technologies to enable the production of green hydrogen and e-fuels.

Catagen, a Belfast-based tech company focused on decarbonising industry, is planning to double its team over the next 12 months.

The company currently employs 35 people and hopes to have 70 staff within the next year. It is part of a broader plan to create around 100 new jobs over a two-year period and bring its workforce to more than 130.

Most of these jobs will be in engineering, but there will also be marketing and sales roles, among others.

Current open roles include positions across mechanical engineering, R&D engineering, technical programme managers and coordinators and maintenance technicians.

Catagen’s expansion plan comes as it launches five new patent-protected technologies to enable the production of green hydrogen and e-fuels, which could help industry significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Green hydrogen and e-fuels can be used to replace fossil fuels in several key sectors, including manufacturing, transport, power, mobility and agriculture.

Earlier this year, the Queen’s University Belfast spin-out secured funding to develop new net-zero technologies.

Having delivered prototypes for each of these technologies, Catagen is now on track to deliver full-scale demonstrators in 2024 and plans to scale its business significantly in the next three to five years.

These technologies will go to market under the newly launched brand ClimaHtech.

“Climate change affects everything. It’s shaping cities, economies, landscapes, how we move and how we live,” said Catagen CEO Dr Andrew Woods.

“We are creating new technologies that clean and decarbonise the air, applying our innovations to decarbonising challenging sectors such as industry, shipping and aviation. We are committed to finding a collective solution that will cut CO2 emissions and enable a move away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources.”

Catagen is looking to work with manufacturing, transportation and renewables companies to provide new sources of renewable energy and improve air quality, but also aims to address issues with energy security, grid stability and aviation emissions.

“Technology, talent and a united sense of purpose have taken us to the point where today our team can launch ClimaHtech, a configurable system which uses advanced climate technologies to produce green hydrogen and e-fuels,” Woods added.

“This technology is scalable and by adopting efficient green hydrogen energy powered by renewable sources, such as wind and solar, we can help fulfil net-zero pledges across multi-sector industries.”

