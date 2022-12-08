Dublin fintech Circit to create 50 jobs for global expansion

The new roles will mainly be in software engineering and development.

Irish open banking start-up Circit plans to double its workforce in 2023, to support its global expansion targets.

The company has partnered with tech recruiter Martinsen Mayer to hire 50 new staff throughout next year. The recruitment drive is also part of plans to expand Circit’s product range.

Circit said the new jobs will mainly be in software engineering and development, but there will also be new positions in other departments such as sales and customer success. Current open positions on the company’s website include remote and hybrid options.

In May, the company secured €6.5m in Series A funding to develop its financial auditing management platform. Circit CEO David Heath said the start-up is currently in a “fortunate position”.

“Whereas many tech companies are having to scale back their teams during these tough times, our products are in demand from customers seeking greater efficiencies,” Heath said. “Regulation and compliance also tend to get even more robust during economic downturns, so our business model is highly resilient.”

Founded in 2017, Circit counts more than 200 audit businesses including Deloitte and PwC among its clients. The Dublin-headquartered company also has operations in the UK and Spain, with clients all over Europe, the US, Australia and the greater APAC region.

Circit grew significantly during the pandemic, with its workforce growing from seven to a team of 35. It raised €1.1m in a July 2020 funding round to accelerate its international expansion and create 20 new jobs.

Last year, Circit acquired UK-based Audapio, a tech company that builds data analytics tools for financial auditing and fraud monitoring. In February, it signed a deal with Danske Bank UK to integrate its tech with the bank’s audit confirmation response operations.

Heath said the global financial system looks is expected to have its “biggest shift in history” in the next 10 years, where every business will have “in-built financial tech”.

“Circit is at the forefront of this technology,” Heath said. “The work our teams do today will shape how companies manage their regulatory compliance for years to come.

“New team members will join our fast-paced, agile, forward-facing business as it scales upwards and outwards.”

More information on Circit and the available jobs can be found on the company’s website.

