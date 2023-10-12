Lisburn’s Cirdan to create up to 25 new jobs following funding boost

Medical company Cirdan has clients in more than 150 labs and hospitals globally. Current positions include senior AI engineer and senior software engineer.

Northern Ireland-headquartered company Cirdan has secured fresh funding to expand its operation. The expansion will include the creation of up to 25 new jobs.

It bagged £2.3m in a funding round led by Kernel Capital through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund. The fund was designed to help Northern Ireland-based employers grow their companies. It received a £15m investment from Invest NI and is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.

Other participants in the Lisburn-based company’s latest funding round included Clarendon Fund Managers and private investors.

Cirdan is a medical company that specialises in diagnostic digital health and imaging services. Its platform has a number of different tools that aim to help clinicians collect information faster and more accurately so they can diagnose and treat patients more effectively, including specimen imaging tools, patient and clinician apps and lab information systems.

The business was founded in 2010 and has clients in more than 150 labs and hospitals globally. Its latest funding will be used to improve the way the company onboards its customers. Cirdan’s director, Stephen Dunniece, thanked the investors, adding that the company has also secured “several new contracts” that will be used to accelerate Cirdan’s operational expansion “for 2023 and beyond”.

Denise Sidhu, partner with Kernel Capital, described Cirdan as “a company on a positive growth trajectory with an excellent product, strong team and ‘blue-chip’ clients across six continents”.

“The company is ideally placed to capitalise on the accelerated shift from traditional patient care to digital pathology which has the potential to revolutionise timely disease diagnosis, leading to better and faster patient care.”

Current vacancies listed on Cirdan’s website include senior AI engineer and senior software engineer. Cirdan previously expanded its Lisburn operation in 2017, announcing the recruitment of 46 new roles.

