17 companies hiring graduates and early-stage talent

If you have completed your college course and are embarking on the next step in your STEM career path, this list has you covered.

Finishing college during a pandemic is more than likely an experience most of the current crop of graduates would prefer not to repeat. If you’re a recent graduate or are in your final year, chances are you’re eager to get yourself into a job pronto.

You have probably had a somewhat isolating and strange university experience. But the good news is you have your degree, and that means a lot of career options are open to you. Whether you are a computer science graduate, an engineering graduate or a science graduate, there are loads of companies offering exciting opportunities.

We have compiled a list of some of the companies actively seeking graduates. Some have recently opened their grad schemes for 2022, others are recruiting for early-career roles with an immediate start. No matter what you are looking for, there’s an opportunity waiting for you. Just make sure to get your application in before the deadline, as it’s a competitive world out there.

Accenture

Professional services multinational Accenture has several specialist graduate programmes across its analytics, consulting, software engineering and business/technology integration sectors. The programmes will commence in 2022, and applicants are required to have a minimum 2.2 degree.

As well as these opportunities, Accenture also offers an Interactive Early Talent Programme which is enrolling for 2022. No formal qualifications are needed to apply.

Amgen

Biopharmaceutical company Amgen has graduate opportunities available on a two-year fixed-term contract basis in its engineering, manufacturing and process development divisions.

Applicants hoping to secure a role at Amgen’s Dublin facility can find out more about the different positions available.

Aon

Multinational professional services and insurance firm Aon has offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Shannon and Westmeath.

It has many graduate positions available globally in 120 countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the US. It also has a dedicated campus recruitment programme targeting early-career hires in the US.

Avanade

Avanade, the IT consulting company formed by Accenture and Microsoft, has its Irish base in Dublin. The company was ranked number-one employer in Ireland in 2021 by the Top Employers Institute, thanks to its diversity and inclusion strategy.

It typically has graduate and intern opportunities available in infrastructure and cloud engineering, software engineering, experience design, data analytics and business and technology integration.

BT

While BT’s 2021 graduate programme is closed, those interested in applying for next year’s programme should register their interest with the company now. The graduate careers website section has plenty of comprehensive information on how to apply, as well as testimonials from previous graduates.

The telecoms company also has summer and industrial placements, which interested candidates can also register their interest for now. It has apprenticeship programmes available throughout the year, including a current vacancy for a field engineer in Northern Ireland.

Citi

US banking giant Citi has offices in Belfast and Dublin. It has a number of positions available for recent graduates across its corporate banking, software engineering and treasury and trade solutions analysis divisions.

Applicants will need a minimum 2.1 degree, and some of the job descriptions mention second languages as nice-to-haves.

Deloitte

Financial advisory services company Deloitte is looking for candidates for its 2022 graduate programme.

The programme has eight streams, each focused on different roles: audit and assurance; actuarial, reward and analytics; apprentice solicitor; consulting; restructuring services; risk advisory; tax; and technology.

Deloitte has offices in Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Dublin. Applications close in October.

EY

EY offers five graduate programmes for people looking to work in consulting, technology consulting, tax, assurance and strategy and transactions.

The multinational professional services company has offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Earlier this week, it said it would fill more than 400 graduate roles across Ireland this autumn. Applications for its 2022 graduate programmes are open now.

Fidelity Investments

US financial services firm Fidelity offers several graduate programmes for those seeking to help the company “drive breakthroughs in fintech and beyond”.

The three-month financial services operations graduate programme begins in a classroom environment before serving as a springboard for those who want to work at the company. Fidelity Investments also offers a technology graduate programme.

Huawei

Telecoms giant Huawei already invested in its Irish R&D team earlier this year, creating 110 new jobs at the company.

It is now hiring for graduates through its engineering and tech talent graduate programme in Europe.

In Ireland, the company also announced that it is seeking applicants for its 2021 scholarship programme, which will award 50 STEM students €5,000 each.

IBM

Global tech player IBM has been shifting its focus to AI and cloud-based technologies in line with accelerated digital transformation.

The company has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast. For graduates, there are opportunities in the company’s services associate programme, software development and digital sales as well as internship opportunities.

Intel

California-headquartered chip giant Intel has an Irish manufacturing base in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The company’s CEO recently said that Ireland is on the shortlist for billions of euros of investment by the company in its European semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

Graduates looking to work at Intel will find manufacturing technician roles, electronic technician roles and engineering roles available.

KPMG

Accounting firm KPMG already announced a £14m investment in its Belfast operations at the beginning of this year.

The company is now accepting applications for its 2022 graduate programme, with positions across audit, tax, deal advisory and consulting. There are opportunities across its locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast and the deadline for applications is 13 October.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT creates software, services and solutions for its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

The company announced today (23 September) that it is recruiting 45 new student roles with a mix of placement and graduate places available.

Successful applicants will join the company in 2022 and start with a five-week Training Academy, which aims to help bridge the gap between university and working life.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard has a growing presence at its tech hub in Dublin, having announced plans last year to create 1,500 jobs there. Earlier this year, we also learned about the machine learning PhD internship programme hosted by Mastercard’s Dublin tech hub and ML-Labs.

Graduates and early-stage talent can take their first steps into the industry with vacancies in the company’s internship and graduate programmes.

MSD

Biopharma company MSD has been in Ireland for more than half of a century, with six sites around the country.

The company has a wide range of early-talent job opportunities that provide hands-on, practical experience. It has a graduate, internship and apprenticeship programme for those looking to start their career in the biopharma sector.

PwC

Consultancy firm PwC is widely recognised for its graduate opportunities.

The company has offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Wexford, Waterford and Kilkenny, as well as a Belfast base in Northern Ireland, where it made a £40m investment in a new research and engineering centre in June 2021.

Current openings for graduates span assurance, tax, consulting and risk assurance.

With additional reporting from Jenny Darmody