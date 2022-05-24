Cora Systems creates 300 jobs following explosive growth

The SaaS company is expanding its Irish team with hybrid and remote work opportunities while also creating jobs in the US.

Rapidly scaling Irish software company Cora Systems is expanding its workforce at home and abroad.

The software-as-a-service player is creating more than 300 jobs in total, starting with 100 jobs in the coming year and a further 200 jobs by 2024.

Half of these newly created jobs will be based at Cora Systems’ headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon, with hybrid working options available. The remainder of the new roles will be based in the US.

In Ireland, the company is expanding its R&D team, which works with technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence.

Cora Systems has had a longstanding relationship with IT Sligo for work placement and graduate programmes. This is set to continue with the establishment of Atlantic TU, a merger of IT Sligo, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The company is also offering relocation opportunities.

“As a bootstrapped company, we’ve been able to focus not just on profitability but also on product innovation,” said founder and CEO Philip Martin. “During the pandemic, we invested €10m in our people and product which has resulted in year-on-year growth of 330pc. This puts Cora, globally, in an exclusive hyper-growth SaaS category.”

Cora currently has a team of 125 at its Irish HQ as well as offices in Dublin, Atlanta in the US, and Bedford in the UK.

It provides software for project and portfolio management and its platform has users in more than 50 countries. It has landed €60m in new business since the start of this year and its clients include Allergan Pharmaceuticals and the UK’s National Health Service.

“Our growth has been partly fuelled by some great C-suite hires in the USA and Ireland and we provide an amazing place to work by the River Shannon where we offer an array of benefits including remote and hybrid working options, relocation and secondment opportunities, and the chance to work at the cutting edge of leading technologies,” said Martin.

All well as R&D roles, the company is also creating jobs in global sales and marketing, and growing its solutions and professional services teams in all locations.

Details on jobs at Cora Systems can be found via the company website.

