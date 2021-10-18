US cybersecurity firm to create 15 jobs at new Northern Ireland tech centre

Nisos is the latest cybersecurity business to set up a base in Northern Ireland.

US cybersecurity company Nisos is to create 15 new jobs at its planned software development and technical centre in Northern Ireland.

Six of the roles are already in place, and the company aims to hire for the remainder by the end of next year.

The roles will range in experience from graduate to senior level, and will include software development, analytics, sales and management positions. All staff will initially work from home before eventually adopting a hybrid working approach.

Nisos’ move to Northern Ireland is backed by Invest NI, which has given the company £97,500 of support towards the new jobs.

Anne Beggs, Invest NI’s director of trade and investment, said that welcoming Nisos to the region’s “growing cluster of international cybersecurity investors” is part of the government’s plan to attract more “high-value inward investment” to benefit the Northern Irish economy and local professionals.

“Nisos’ Northern Ireland centre will play a major role in the company’s plans for global growth and by creating 15 roles and tapping into the skills base here, the company can build on its expertise in intelligence analysis and cybersecurity,” she added.

The cybersecurity company’s services, which include its Nisos Intelligence Platform, combine cyber intelligence with threat investigation techniques to identify and disrupt cyberthreats before they can cause harm to an organisation.

The company’s clients include internet platforms, large financial services companies, consumer brands, and technology and security companies.

“As we expand globally, Invest Northern Ireland has provided guidance and introduced us to the talent and expertise available in Northern Ireland. Belfast was a clear choice for our requirements, and we are excited to have it as a key part of our international expansion,” said David Etue, CEO of Nisos.

“By setting up a highly specialised development centre here, we will initially build a team of 15 to focus on the continued development of the Nisos Intelligence Platform. The new employees will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategies to support our client base, while also helping us grow our global presence.”

Nisos joins a host of other cybersecurity companies that have recently invested in Northern Ireland.

Last month, Japanese cybersecurity firm Nihon Cyber Defence announced it was opening a Belfast office to serve the UK and Ireland, while US cybersecurity firm Agio said it would create 100 new jobs with the establishment of its new technology headquarters in Belfast. Last year, US cybersecurity companies Cygilant and Rapid7 also came to the region.

