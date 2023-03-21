US adtech Kargo to open €10m R&D hub in Waterford with 25 new jobs

Roles on offer at Kargo’s first European R&D hub include data scientist, software engineer and social campaign manager.

US adtech company Kargo is opening its first European R&D hub in Waterford following a €10m investment, creating 25 data science and engineering jobs in Ireland over the next three years.

Kargo describes themselves as an omnichannel advertising platform that innovates across mobile, video and social to enhance user experience and drive better business outcomes for marketers, publishers and consumers. Based in New York, Kargo employs around 500 people across 11 global sites.

The new roles at the Waterford hub will develop proprietary IP in applied machine learning and process automation in the open web cookie-less digital advertising industry. Jobs on offer at Kargo include roles in data science, software engineering, analytics and product management.

“Kargo is thrilled to be branching out into new technologies and our focus on R&D efforts is a top priority that will help meet the challenges ahead,” said Kartal Goksel, chief technology officer at Kargo.

“Waterford has demonstrated the skills and has built a reputation for talent in our community, and we are happy to be investing in key resources for continued expansion.”

The project is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, which facilitates foreign investment into Ireland.

“The new facility will provide a hub for exciting new innovations in technology to be undertaken,” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD. “The announcement will also be a welcome boost to the south east.”

Mick O’Brien, Kargo’s senior director of engineering in Waterford, said that the investment is a “big vote of confidence” in the existing team as well as in the south-east region in general.

“With a vibrant cluster of tech companies, a highly skilled talent pool and excellent programmes available from South East Technological University, Kargo has recognised the fantastic opportunity available here and is making a key investment for the future.”

Jobs in data science, software engineering and social campaign management to be based in Waterford are now posted on the Kargo website.

