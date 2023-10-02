Tech firm EXL to create 200 jobs at new Dublin office

EXL plans to hire AI and data engineers over the next three years to support its international growth goals and is collaborating with UCD and CeADAR.

Data Analytics company EXL has expanded its operations to Dublin, setting up a new headquarters for its international business plans.

The company aims to hire up to 200 AI and data engineers over the next three years to support these expansion plans. EXL’s careers page shows it is currently hiring for a cloud security architect and a senior AWS solutions architect for its new Dublin site.

EXL said it will build upon its existing staff numbers of more than 8,000 data scientists and 1,500 generative AI experts globally who are bringing new tech to the marketplace, such as AI, cloud enablement and data integration.

As part of its expansion into Ireland, EXL also announced a collaboration with University College Dublin. The company said this was made possible due to the Irish Government’s Human Capital Initiative, which aims to strengthen ties between higher education and enterprise to address future skills needs.

EXL will also work with the Center for Applied AI or CeADAR, Europe’s Digital Innovation Hub for AI in Ireland.

“Developing innovative technology solutions to complex business problems is at the heart of what EXL does for our clients, and by expanding our presence in Ireland, we are gaining access to a truly world class talent market and a key geographic hub for our global operations,” said EXL vice-chair and CEO Rohit Kapoor. “We will look to train AI experts in Ireland to unlock the transformative power of generative AI, revolutionise industries and drive new business opportunities.

“Dublin’s exceptional talent pool will help us shape the future of technology, fueling innovation and propelling our clients to the forefront of the global AI landscape.”

The expansion was welcomed by Mary Buckley, the executive director of IDA Ireland, who wished the company “every success in Ireland.

“The collaboration between EXL and UCD is also welcome and has potential to drive skills in AI, machine learning and data analytics,” Buckley said.

