Fenagh Engineering to create 35 new jobs as part of €3m investment

The US-based firm is set to launch its first European office in Dublin, with a €3m investment over the next three years.

Massachusetts-headquartered construction inspection and materials testing firm Fenagh Engineering & Testing has announced plans to open its first European-based premises in Dublin with a €3m investment.

Founded by Irish-American entrepreneur Patrick Greenan in 2013, Fenagh Engineering delivers third-party inspection, materials testing and regulatory compliance services across the construction sector.

The new office in Dublin will serve as the European headquarters and will generate 35 jobs in areas such as materials testing, assigned certification, specialist inspection, geotechnical engineering, business development, project management and support functions.

Darren Bergin, the managing director of Fenagh Engineering & Testing in Ireland, welcomed the news, stating that with the group’s proprietary technologies, skilled teams and dedication to quality and accountability, Fenagh will play an exciting role in supporting Ireland’s construction industry.

“This is the beginning of a long-term commitment to help meet the country’s housing and infrastructure goals while setting new benchmarks for quality, compliance, and excellence,” said Bergin.

Fenagh aims to establish a competitive presence across Europe, with the Dublin target signalling further plans for global expansion. Michael Lohan, the CEO of IDA Ireland noted that it was an ideal opportunity for wider European growth.

In a statement released by Fenagh, a spokesperson said: “Fenagh’s expansion into Dublin builds on its established reputation in the US, where it has provided proactive and innovative solutions to high-profile clients such as Apple, Tesla, US state hospitals, data centres and leading universities including MIT, Harvard, and Columbia.”

In early November, Ireland-based engineering company Buttimer Engineering also unveiled plans to expand and will double its current workforce to more than 400 employees by 2028. The company also announced a partnership and investment deal with growth firm Development Capital.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.