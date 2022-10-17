Dublin and Galway to share 300 new jobs at Fidelity Investments

New roles at the financial services firm are primarily on the technology team led by Lorna Martyn.

Fidelity Investments is expanding its presence in Ireland with an additional 300 full-time jobs across its Dublin and Galway offices.

The jobs are primarily being created in Fidelity’s technology team, while there will also be a number of business operations roles available in Dublin.

In total, 200 jobs will be created in Galway and a further 100 in Dublin, with flexible working arrangements available. The company has been working on blending onsite and offsite working in a hybrid model that it calls ‘dynamic working’.

Recruitment for the new jobs is already underway, and Fidelity aims to have all positions filled within two years.

The US-headquartered financial services firm will then have a workforce of 1,800 people in Ireland.

Its graduate pipeline is also part of that growth. Recent and soon-to-be graduates can apply for roles at Fidelity through its 2023 Leap Technology Graduate programme, which offers hands-on training opportunities.

In technology, Fidelity is hiring across software engineering, cloud technologies, application and data architecture, cybersecurity and product roles such as scrum masters and squad leaders.

Fidelity attributes the expansion to high demand across its enterprise technology, asset management and workplace investing services.

“We are excited to be growing our operations in Ireland again,” said Lorna Martyn, SVP of technology at Fidelity Investments Ireland. “In recent years we have had exceptional success in recruiting high-quality candidates and look forward to welcoming our new associates over the coming months.”

Martyn described the new jobs as “highly skilled positions” that will “enhance [Fidelity’s] ability to meet [its] customers’ changing needs into the future”.

The Government and IDA Ireland welcomed the announcement as a further commitment from Fidelity Investments in Ireland. The company first established an office here more than 25 years ago, and announced expansion plans in 2020 and 2021.

“The investment also endorses IDA’s long-term strategy of partnering with existing clients based in Dublin to expand into second sites in regional locations, to tap into the talent base available across the country,” said IDA CEO Martin Shanahan.

More information on roles available can be found on the Fidelity Investments website.

