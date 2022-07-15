FinTru to set up European centre in Letterkenny and create 300 jobs

Currently hiring in the areas of compliance, legal and operations, FinTru will soon have a European delivery centre in Co Donegal.

Belfast-headquartered regtech company FinTru has announced plans to establish a new site in Letterkenny, Co Donegal that will create 300 jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 2013, FinTru helps global investment banks and other financial institutions with regulatory resourcing services. It specialises in the areas of KYC, compliance, legal risk and controls, and operations.

The new European Delivery Centre in Letterkenny marks the company’s first big move into the northwest region of the island following the establishment of its Derry office in 2018, where it currently employs more than 300 people.

“We already employ several people from Letterkenny and the wider county of Donegal, so it was a natural step for us to open an EU delivery office right here in Letterkenny,” said FinTru CEO and founder Darragh McCarthy.

“The highly educated and ambitious talent based here in Donegal was a major motivating factor in FinTru choosing Letterkenny as the next EU base,” he added.

The company is currently recruiting in the areas of compliance, legal and operations. It has also launched a graduate recruitment programme which is open to students from all disciplines.

A Cork native, McCarthy founded FinTru in response to increasing global demand for resources to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Today, the regtech employs more than 1,000 people worldwide and has offices in Belfast, Derry, Dublin, London, Maastricht and New York. FinTru featured in a Financial Times list of Europe’s fastest growing companies this March for the second year in a row.

The expansion in Letterkenny is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. McCarthy said he is working with IDA, Donegal County Council, Donegal Education and Training Board and Atlantic Technological University on delivering this project over the years to come.

“Ireland has established itself as a leading global financial services centre and we are committed to building on this success,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

“The new positions announced today by FinTru are testament to the company’s growth and achievements, as it invests in and benefits from skills and talent from across the whole island.”

