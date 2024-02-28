Infineon to create more than 100 engineering jobs in Dublin and Cork

Headquartered in Munich, Infineon is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in Germany. Now, the company wants to expand its R&D presence in Ireland focusing on the automotive industry.

Infineon Technologies plans to significantly expand its research and development presence in Ireland with the creation of more than 100 engineering jobs across its Dublin and Cork sites.

These highly skilled engineering jobs, to be filled over the next four years, will bring the company’s total workforce in Ireland to more than 300. It also plans to invest in an expansion of its R&D facilities in Dublin and Cork, where research teams are focused on IP development for the automotive and consumer markets.

“Ireland is an important research hub for Infineon, and we are committed to expanding our presence even further,” said Martin O’Keeffe, managing director of the company’s Irish branch.

“The vibrant Irish engineering ecosystem enables us to be a centre of excellence for innovation and R&D for the company.”

Headquartered in Munich, Infineon is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in Germany. The company spun out from Siemens in 1999 and is today one of the biggest chipmakers in the world with revenue of more than €16bn last year. It has about 58,600 employees across 69 R&D and manufacturing sites around the world.

The new jobs announced in Ireland today (28 February) will focus on engineering roles specialised in analog design, digital design, architecture and verification.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, TD, who was at the announcement, said that Infineon’s decision to expand its R&D presence here underscores Ireland’s reputation as a “global hub for innovation and technology” and will have a positive impact on the communities of Dublin and Cork.

“The creation of over 100 highly skilled engineering positions across both locations reflects the confidence Infineon has in our talented workforce and supportive business environment,” he said.

“As a global semiconductor leader for the automotive industry, we are shaping the future of mobility with products and solutions to make cars clean, safe and smart,” said Thomas Boehm, senior vice-president and general manager of microcontroller automotive at Infineon.

“The strategic development of our research and development sector in Ireland is central to this mission, with semiconductor-based system integration and artificial intelligence for highly connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles being among major trends.”

