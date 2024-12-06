Juspay to create 30 jobs at new European hub in Dublin

The CEO said the company will be looking for product and business development professionals over the next few years.

Juspay, a fintech company that provides next-generation payment tools for enterprises and banks, is opening a new office in Dublin.

This European expansion will include hiring a team of approximately 30 people who will focus on serving and broadening its customer base across the region as well as internationally.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, Juspay senior director of international, James Lloyd said that the roles will be primarily in product and business development as the company already has a strong engineering contingent at its headquarters in India.

“So right now, [we’re] largely focused on what we call go-to-market people, people who can engage with enterprise, merchants, with banks, with card schemes, that type of thing.”

Juspay’s COO and co-founder Sheetal Lalwani said the team is excited to contribute to Ireland’s ecosystem while driving its own growth.

“Dublin’s thriving tech ecosystem, combined with access to global clients and world-class talent, makes it the perfect location for Juspay’s European expansion,” he said.

Lloyd, who is a Dublin native, has previously worked at at Citi, Realex Payments and Deloitte. “Having started my own payments career in Dublin, to which I’ve recently returned after a decade-plus leading fintech and banking solutions in Asia, I’m delighted that we’ve selected Ireland as our launchpad for Europe,” he said.

“I personally know the calibre of talent, clients, and partners here with which we can drive the next generation of payments infrastructure solutions.”

The expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and is set to take place over the next three years.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland said he wishes the company every success in the expansion. “I am delighted to welcome Juspay to Ireland as they announce plans to hire up to 30 employees at the cutting edge of Fintech in Dublin over the coming years,” he said.

“This demonstrates strong confidence in Ireland as a prime location for Indian and pan-Asian headquartered companies to expand their business into Europe.”

