Sligo’s LotusWorks is hiring 100 staff globally over the next 18 months

Sligo-headquartered engineering services company LotusWorks is aiming for significant revenue and operations growth over the next few months. To achieve its plans, it will hire 100 additional staff globally over the coming 18 months.

Employee numbers at LotusWorks have almost doubled since 2018 with 648 people now working for the company. This is up from 355 in 2018.

The management team credits its employees for the company’s success and growth over the past couple of years. Founded in 1989, LotusWorks was sold in an MBO to the current executive team in 2018.

“In 2018, when we took over the business, we created a comprehensive growth plan with our ambitious, talented management team who are growth focused,” said company director Gerard Sproule.

“In our highly competitive market, we are proud of our long-standing client relationships, our high levels of talent retention and the company’s growth is definitely powered by our team’s experience.”

As well as its change in management, LotusWorks has been able to leverage demand for its services to grow globally. The company works with many of the major players in the semiconductor sector as a strategic partner to commission FAB facilities that produce chips. It has benefitted from the high demand for chip manufacturing in recent times. Other sectors, such as the pharma sector, have also contributed to its growth.

A ‘wealth’ of career opportunities

“In the past six months, we have bid and won some exciting new work in the semiconductor and biologics sectors,” said Sproule. “This opens up a wealth of excellent career opportunities for professionals in the engineering and technical fields and operations management. This growth spurt not only provides a platform for individuals to excel in their careers but also offers a chance to shape the future of semiconductor and biologics manufacturing. With the ever-increasing demand for these products, the opportunities for career advancement and personal growth at LotusWorks are limitless.”

Sproule added that the senior team would use this growth period “to restructure internally”, improving governance and focusing on leadership training as well as improving employee benefits and learning and development.

“Nothing is changing in terms of our core services but we are reinvesting in the health of the company to make operations more streamlined and to make us faster and fitter and able to support the aggressive growth so we can keep pace with the ever-changing needs of our world-leading clients,” Sproule said.

LotusWorks is projecting €106m turnover in its current financial year (ending February 2024).

The company’s turnover for last year (ending February 2023) was just under €98m, significantly up on the previous year which stood at just under €73m for year ending February 2022.

