Moffett Automated Storage to create 30 new jobs in Monaghan

The warehouse tech company will be recruiting engineers and software staff to work at its new Monaghan office.

Moffett Automated Storage is creating 30 specialist roles at its newly opened head office in Monaghan.

The company specialises in automated pallet storage systems for distribution centres and warehouses. Its managing director Sam Moffett is the son of engineer Robert Moffett, who founded the international Monaghan-headquartered forklift brand Combilift.

Moffett Automated Storage has grown its business quickly since launching five years ago, and is now expanding to cope with the demand for its services. It will be hiring for 10 software roles, 10 engineering roles and 10 support staff.

“The success of the business during the past five years has given me confidence to invest in the growth of Moffett Automated Storage. A huge factor of our success has been the work of an expert team supporting projects around the world using skilled, specialist know-how,” said Moffett.

“Along with the system to move, track and organise pallets, we developed software to help solve many of the problems faced by companies who have a need to store and access palletised stock fast,” he said of the company’s proprietary system, which is developed in-house by its staff.

“The system, by design, delivers superb density of storage, savings on energy, labour cost reductions plus significant benefits around the safety of operatives and stock. With the need for storage and logistics services on the rise and limited warehousing space available, companies need a new solution and we’ve been excited to help our customers deal with this challenge.”

The company’s client list currently spans 10 countries. It is one of Enterprise Ireland’s high-potential start-ups.

It officially opened its new head office in Clontibret, Co Monaghan, today (17 August). It will begin taking on new recruits to work there in the fourth quarter of this year.

The new office incorporates the company’s R&D hub. It will “provide an attractive working environment” for existing staff and new staff looking to join the team, Moffett concluded.

More information on the roles available at Moffett Automated Storage can be found on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.