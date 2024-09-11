MTM Engineering to create 200 jobs and opens new Slane HQ

The Irish firm said 40 of the new roles will be based at its HQ and the new roles will include engineering, quality, logistics and administration positions.

Data centre cable company MTM Engineering is expanding its global workforce to more than 1,000, after opening a new headquarters in Slane, Co Meath.

The company plans to expand its workforce by the end of the year and 40 of the new roles will be based at its expanded HQ. MTM’s Careers page currently shows only one role available in Meath, while 11 roles are based in various parts of Europe.

MTM said the expansion reflects its commitment to investing in both the local community and its international operations – 90pc of the company’s revenues come from outside of Ireland. CEO Brendan Mee said the expansion of its HQ is “an exciting milestone”.

“The investment represents our long-term commitment to growing both our business and our presence in the local community – as well as throughout Europe and beyond,” Mee said. “The new roles will span a variety of functions, including engineering, operations, finance, commercial, health and safety, quality, logistics and administration, helping us continue to meet the growing demand for our services while maintaining our dedication to innovation and quality.”

Founded in 1997, MTM provides cable system installation and has worked on data centre projects across Europe. The company secured investment from private equity investment group Waterland in 2022 as part of a European growth strategy. This investment was reportedly worth €30m.

Over the past three years, MTM has acquired four businesses to expand its service offerings into adjacent sectors and new markets. These four companies are Leo Larkin Electrical, CET Connect, ATSS Ventures and TA Ronan. MTM currently operates in 10 countries and focuses on supporting power and communication services.

“This is fantastic news for Slane and the wider Co Meath area,” said Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, TD. “The creation of 200 new jobs by MTM is a testament to the strength of Irish businesses and their ability to compete on a global stage.

“MTM’s expansion is not only a boost for the local economy but also a reflection of the company’s world-class expertise as a specialist electrical contractor.”

