Three men and a woman standing in front of a building with the MTM Engineering logo on it.
Jobs News
From left: Waterland Ireland partner Laura Dillon, MTM Engineering CEO Brendan Mee, founder Martin Mee and MD Brian Boylan.

MTM Engineering to create 200 jobs and opens new Slane HQ

1 hour ago

The Irish firm said 40 of the new roles will be based at its HQ and the new roles will include engineering, quality, logistics and administration positions.

Data centre cable company MTM Engineering is expanding its global workforce to more than 1,000, after opening a new headquarters in Slane, Co Meath.

The company plans to expand its workforce by the end of the year and 40 of the new roles will be based at its expanded HQ. MTM’s Careers page currently shows only one role available in Meath, while 11 roles are based in various parts of Europe.

MTM said the expansion reflects its commitment to investing in both the local community and its international operations – 90pc of the company’s revenues come from outside of Ireland. CEO Brendan Mee said the expansion of its HQ is “an exciting milestone”.

“The investment represents our long-term commitment to growing both our business and our presence in the local community – as well as throughout Europe and beyond,” Mee said. “The new roles will span a variety of functions, including engineering, operations, finance, commercial, health and safety, quality, logistics and administration, helping us continue to meet the growing demand for our services while maintaining our dedication to innovation and quality.”

Hiring Now

Founded in 1997, MTM provides cable system installation and has worked on data centre projects across Europe. The company secured investment from private equity investment group Waterland in 2022 as part of a European growth strategy. This investment was reportedly worth €30m.

Over the past three years, MTM has acquired four businesses to expand its service offerings into adjacent sectors and new markets. These four companies are Leo Larkin Electrical, CET Connect, ATSS Ventures and TA Ronan. MTM currently operates in 10 countries and focuses on supporting power and communication services.

“This is fantastic news for Slane and the wider Co Meath area,” said Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, TD. “The creation of 200 new jobs by MTM is a testament to the strength of Irish businesses and their ability to compete on a global stage.

“MTM’s expansion is not only a boost for the local economy but also a reflection of the company’s world-class expertise as a specialist electrical contractor.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Leigh Mc Gowran
By Leigh Mc Gowran

Leigh Mc Gowran is a journalist with Silicon Republic since November 2021. He has previously worked as an environmental and breaking news journalist, and a local radio presenter. When he’s not writing articles and stressing about the climate emergency, he enjoys judging the latest film releases and perfecting his renowned cooking skills. He also has a love for video games, coffee and cats.

More from careers

Three men and a woman standing in front of a building with the MTM Engineering logo on it.
UKG creates 200 jobs in Kilkenny at new hub
Three men and a woman standing in front of a building with the MTM Engineering logo on it.
Cork’s Smarttech247 creates 50 jobs to further expansion
Three men and a woman standing in front of a building with the MTM Engineering logo on it.
Tekenable to create 20 Irish jobs for its aviation division
Three men and a woman standing in front of a building with the MTM Engineering logo on it.
Cara Partners to create 60 Cork jobs from €130m investment

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading