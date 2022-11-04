NetApp to create 500 jobs in Cork at new international HQ

The company is currently hiring technical support engineers, software test engineers, cloud business intelligence systems architects, program managers and more.

Data management company NetApp has opened its new international headquarters in Cork’s docklands, with plans to create 500 jobs by 2025.

NetApp said the new location will serve its commercial, sales and technology operations, expanding the company’s ability to support customers globally.

The California-headquartered company has already hired more than 100 employees for the Cork site, with plans to recruit a further 200 staff by the end of June 2023.

The positions will range from early career to senior level, including engineering, technology and multilingual roles.

The company is currently hiring technical support engineers, software test engineers, cloud business intelligence systems architects and a program manager for cloud business operations.

NetApp said it is offering a flexible, hybrid model of working for its staff. Employees will also get access to benefits such as wellbeing days, no meetings days and paid volunteer days.

The new HQ was officially opened today (4 November) by NetApp president César Cernuda and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, TD.

McGrath said the new office is an endorsement for Cork city and the wider south-west region “as a prime location for technology companies”.

“I want to congratulate everyone who has made today’s opening a reality,” McGrath said. “I also wish to acknowledge the role of IDA Ireland, which continue to be instrumental in attracting foreign direct investment into Ireland.”

Mary Buckley, who was recently named IDA Ireland interim CEO, said the mix of “skilled and diverse talent” across the south-west region is a “key factor in attracting global organisations like NetApp”.

NetApp provides systems, software and cloud services that allow customers to run applications optimally from data centres to the cloud.

NetApp president Cernuda said opening its international headquarters in Ireland is a key step to “accelerate our transformation as a company”.

“NetApp is growing its international presence to expand its talent and continue to bring industry-leading capabilities and solutions to enhance our unique value proposition,” Cernuda added.

“The rich talent pool available here in Ireland will allow us to advance our hybrid cloud strategy and deliver innovative new services to our customers and partners.”

