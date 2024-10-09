Noesis creates 30 jobs at new IT hub in Dundalk

The company opened an office in Dublin last year as part of a strategy to expand its customer base in Ireland and the UK.

Global IT services provider Noesis today (9 October) officially launched a new centre of excellence in Dundalk and announced the creation of 30 jobs over the next three years.

Noesis said the new centre will enable it to deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide, including providing services in cloud and security, data analytics and AI, quality management and DevOps, IT operations and infrastructure, and low-code solutions.

“Businesses today face massive barriers to digital transformation,” said Noesis MD for Ireland and the UK, Ricardo Batista. “The services we are able to offer our clients through our new IT Centre of Excellence here in Dundalk … will have a significant positive impact on a company’s delivery of software and applications.”

The Portugal-headquartered company has more than 1,100 employees operating in seven countries including Spain, Brazil, the US and the UK. It is part of major IT services provider Altia Group.

Noesis established a presence in Ireland last year with the opening of an office in Dublin. It currently has five open roles in Ireland in software development or sales.

The company says the new hub will support the local community in Louth and the continuing growth of Ireland’s IT industry. The expansion is supported by IDA Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, wished the Noesis team success for the new hub.

“This expansion will create significant job opportunities for Dundalk and surrounding areas, which is very much in line with Government’s aim to increase regional investment, while also benefiting businesses through the provision of innovative technology solutions,” Burke said.

Digitalisation for innovation

In an article for SiliconRepublic.com, Noesis’ José Carlos Pereira articulated the benefits of low-code development for driving business innovation and digitalisation projects.

“The core principle of low-code development is making it more accessible and reducing the technical barriers that traditionally hinder rapid development,” he wrote.

More recently, Pereira spoke specifically about the barriers to digitalisation in the pharma and healthcare sectors.

“Decades of legacy systems, decentralised databases, scarce and costly resources, and the lack of access to cost-effective solutions have led many to postpone their digitalisation efforts,” he said.

Ireland currently lags in the health digitalisation field, being the only EU country not to offer an online portal for health records, with a recent survey finding that health practitioners and the Irish public want this to change.

“Low-code development is one way to accelerate digitalisation at speed and deliver next-level solutions such as much faster patient triage and management applications or solutions that help expedite diagnostic decision-making,” Pereira said.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.