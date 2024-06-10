US fintech to create 54 jobs at new Limerick R&D centre

Limerick city has been selected by North American Bancard as the ideal site for a new R&D Centre of Excellence.

US fintech company North American Bancard (NAB) has today (10 June) announced the creation of 54 jobs in Limerick city at a new R&D Centre of Excellence.

The new centre will be responsible for developing the company’s portfolio of risk management products and services, with a focus on addressing the global issue of payment fraud.

Michigan-headquartered NAB are looking to employ a variety of skilled professionals, such as product managers, architects, scrum masters, UX designers, front-end developers, back-end developers, DevOps engineers and data scientists, to be based at the Limerick facility.

Future plans include the establishment of an enterprise risk management service for fintech providers and financial institutions that uses cloud-based architecture, real-time event processing, data lakes, AI and an intuitive case management system.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, described the announcement as “great news” for the mid-west region. “Limerick has the optimum level of skills and talent for NAB to thrive here and the new roles will provide excellent employment opportunities for our graduates across a number of disciplines,” he said.

“It is fantastic to begin our journey on establishing a presence in Ireland, and specifically in the Limerick region,” said Dr Christopher Mascaro, NAB’s chief risk officer. “As a company, NAB strives to provide state-of-the-art payments solutions that meet the needs of all our partners and merchants, across a wide spectrum of industries. Ensuring that our partners are protected in an ever-evolving landscape of fraud is a critical step in the journey.”

Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, which supported the company’s move, described it as “a significant and ambitious addition to the thriving technology-led cluster of companies in the mid-west”.

“This move underscores the region’s exceptional talent and technical capabilities, further elevating its profile as a hub for payments investments and advanced R&D initiatives.”

For more information about open roles, see the company’s IrishJobs page.

