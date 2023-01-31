Belfast firm Sensoteq to create 10 jobs after securing £500,000 loan

The wireless sensor provider plans to grow its team over the next 12 months and hit ambitious new sales targets after a period of positive growth.

Belfast tech company Sensoteq plans to expand its business over the next year after securing a £500,000 loan from Whiterock Finance.

The company provides wireless machine health monitoring products and is looking to expand after reaching record sales last March. Sensoteq currently employs 27 staff across its engineering, management, operations, finance and sales operations.

The 10 new jobs will be located at its Belfast headquarters. The jobs currently available on Sensoteq’s careers page include embedded firmware engineer, software engineer, stores coordinator and senior buyer.

Established in 2016, the company founders Alan McCall and Idir Boudaoud said they saw an opportunity for wireless sensing technology to monitor the performance and efficiency of machines.

The company’s sensors are designed for heavy duty industrial environments and wirelessly connect the machinery to the internet, providing instant analysis and diagnostics.

Sensoteq said its products are currently used across a wide range of industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, mining, oil and gas, renewable energies and waste recycling.

The tech company exports its products worldwide, with clients in North and South America, the Middle East and Australia.

While expanding its team, Sensoteq plans to use the new funding to hit ambitious sales targets over the next two years.

“Over the past 12 months, Sensoteq has achieved significant growth and we have ambitious plans to continue that trajectory by expanding our team and developing our customer base globally,” CEO Boudaoud said.

“The funding provided by Whiterock Finance will help us implement our sales strategy as we build our network of distributors to move into new markets.”

Whiterock Finance provided the loan from its £30m Growth Finance Fund, which targets potential high-growth SMEs in Northern Ireland.

The company’s investment director Rhona Barbour said: “With a versatile range of products and a solid customer base across various industries the company has huge potential to grow into global markets and across new sectors.

“As they work to expand their team, we’re looking forward to seeing what they do next.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.