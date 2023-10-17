US firm Sterling Engineering to create 50 jobs at new Galway operation

Sterling Engineering follows a hybrid working model. According to its LinkedIn profile, the typical number of days per week on site is two.

Illinois-headquartered Sterling Engineering has chosen Galway as a base for its new EMEA headquarters, a move that will create 50 new jobs in the area.

The west of Ireland is the business’s first expansion outside of the US, which was highlighted by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, TD. “I welcome Sterling Engineering’s commitment to create 50 new jobs as they establish their EMEA headquarters in Galway. The decision to bring their operations to Galway ­– the company’s first expansion outside of the US – is a testament to the skilled, talented workforce in the west of Ireland and right across the country,” Martin said.

Sterling Engineering’s decision to work with IDA Ireland to expand here partially stems from the fact its CEO, Dolores Connolly, is from Longford. “As a Longford native, it brings a unique sense of satisfaction to be here in Galway and am very much looking forward to exploring this ‘old’ but new frontier,” she said.

Connolly also said: “We chose Ireland as the location of our EMEA HQ because of the country’s commitment to attracting industry-leading technology and manufacturing companies. The ecosystem of universities and research clusters working together to foster engineering talent and innovation aligns well with Sterling’s capacity to support clients scale their production and manufacturing needs.”

As a company, Sterling Engineering operates a hybrid working model. According to its LinkedIn profile, the typical number of days spent on site per week is two.

It is a provider of outsourced engineering services for manufacturing companies in sectors such as medtech, life sciences, food and beverage and automotive. It assists clients with highly regulated processes including strategic planning, design, packaging, documentation and automation. It also helps clients recruit engineering talent and connects jobseekers with engineering roles.

Connolly pointed out that Ireland is home to several existing multinational clients of the company, which was another factor in its choice to locate its EMEA operation here. “This expansion to Europe also broadens Sterling’s exposure to new prospective clients looking for full-scale project management services across a number of industries,” she added.

More information about working at Sterling Engineering can be found on its website.

