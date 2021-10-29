30 new jobs coming to Mayo following Telus International acquisition

Following its takeover of Lionbridge AI, Telus International now has three bases around Ireland.

Telus International AI Data Solutions is hiring for up to 30 new positions in Ballina, Co Mayo.

The move comes following Telus International’s acquisition of Lionbridge AI, which was completed earlier this year. Lionbridge AI had a base in Ballina for more than 20 years, with a team of around 170 people.

Recruitment for new roles has already begun and the company is currently advertising positions in Mayo in areas such as quality control and project management.

Canadian company Telus International develops customer experience technology for clients across a range of industries, and employs 56,000 people worldwide.

Its AI Data Solutions business focuses on helping companies test and enhance machine learning models, covering areas from speech recognition to smart products.

Lionbridge AI developed scalable data annotation services for text, images, video and audio, and Telus said that acquiring the business would allow it to integrate digital customer experience and AI services.

The former Lionbridge facility in Ballina is now Telus International’s third Irish base, joining offices in Dublin and Cork. The company took a majority stake in Cork-headquartered outsourcing business Voxpro in 2017, and completed the acquisition in 2019.

Enda Cunnane, senior director at Telus International AI Data Solutions, said the Ballina base provides people with opportunities to “build careers in a very exciting space”.

“This investment by Telus International demonstrates a strong vote of confidence in the skills and talent available here in the west of Ireland,” he added. “Investing in our growth will further support our ongoing success and I look forward to growing our team here.”

Denis Curran, head of regions, property and enterprise development at IDA Ireland, added that the expansion underlines Telus International’s commitment to Mayo and the west.

“This new investment offers excellent career opportunities in Ballina and is aligned with IDA’s strategy of winning jobs and investments in regional locations,” Curran said.

