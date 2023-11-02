Tech player Vertiv to create 200 highly-skilled jobs in Derry

Vertiv is actively recruiting for engineering and other skilled roles. It plans to bring its apprenticeship programme to Derry to attract talent.

Tech multinational Vertiv is investing in a manufacturing facility in Campsie, Co Derry, a move that will create approximately 200 highly skilled jobs. The Ohio-headquartered company said it considered several different locations for its facility but the talent base in Derry coupled with the support it received from Invest NI cinched Northern Ireland as its final port of call.

Philip O’Doherty, managing director for the E&I business at Vertiv, said that Derry “came out on top” when Vertiv’s execs realised the quality of the local workforce, the cost-competitive business environment and the ease with which the company could establish links and work with colleges and universities to support its research and development plans.

Vertiv’s investment in Derry will boost the manufacturing and engineering sector in Northern Ireland. The company operates in more than 130 countries worldwide. Specialising in data centres, it provides power, cooling and a range of other IT services to clients.

“Vertiv’s focus is on solving the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions,” said Karsten Winther, president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Vertiv.

She added that the Derry investment will support the company’s goal focus. “We are delighted to be making this investment which will support our EMEA and global business growth and help us to meet strong market demand for our infrastructure solutions, mainly driven by digitalisation and adoption.”

Vertiv is currently actively recruiting for vacancies in engineering among other roles. It plans to bring its apprenticeship programme to Northern Ireland to attract graduates and apprentices into full-time skilled jobs.

Northern Ireland’s Department for the Economy’s Assured Skills Academies will assist the company in filling 72 of the positions by providing training in electrical and mechanical installation.

“Assured Skills Academies have a track record of equipping participants with the skills employers need to flourish and grow. Furthermore, participants on these Assured Skills Academies who complete the training are guaranteed a job interview for a role with Vertiv and will be strongly positioned for success,” said Mike Brennan, permanent secretary at the Department for the Economy.

More information about working at Vertiv can be found on its website.

