Indigo subsidiary 4Site hiring in Limerick as the telecoms group expands

4Site is hiring for fibre designers, project managers, surveyors and more as helps in the roll out of broadband in Ireland.

Network infrastructure provider Indigo Telecom Group today (23 July) announced plans for accelerated expansion across Ireland, the UK, France and Germany, as well as new ventures in Singapore and Spain.

Its growth will be driven by further acquisitions and new hires, the company said, adding to its network design, build and support capabilities.

Indigo told Siliconrepublic.com that its recruitment drive will “intensely focus on sales and technical staff”, supporting Indigo’s expansion in the data centre industry and the geographical reach of its telecom services. Roles opening up at the company will be linked to customer demand, as well as business development and optical and microwave engineering.

In Ireland, Indigo subsidiary 4Site is currently recruiting for fibre designers, project managers and surveyors, among other positions at its Limerick base.

Indigo’s clients include CityFibre, Cellnex, Vodafone, Nokia, Google and Facebook. Its chairperson, Kevin Taylor, said fibre and wireless design, build and support and data centre transformation as key areas for Indigo’s expansion.

“Our goal is to continue with our acquisition strategy and recruit more talent to strengthen our position as a trusted engineering and services partner to customers who rely on Indigo to deliver real and long-lasting value,” he said.

Jobs at 4Site

Led by CEO Ian Duggan, 4Site was set up in Limerick in 2002 and was acquired by Indigo in December 2019. It has sites in Dublin and Limerick as well as Magor in Wales.

Earlier this year, 4Site began to survey rural homes in Roscommon on behalf of National Broadband Ireland (NBI). As one of the vendors signed by NBI, the company’s new hires will help the the engineering firm work on the roll out of the high-speed broadband network planned for Ireland.

You can learn more about the jobs at 4Site on its website, or about careers at Indigo here.