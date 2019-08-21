ActiveCampaign to create 200 jobs at new Dublin headquarters

Marketing automation company ActiveCampaign is opening a Dublin office to support accelerating growth in Europe.

ActiveCampaign today (21 August) announced the opening of a new European headquarters in Dublin to support its growing customer base across the continent. The office will be home to 200 new jobs, with initial hires focusing on support, sales, customer success and marketing roles.

The marketing automation firm has more than 75,000 customers and says that it is now “investing heavily” to support the rapidly growing European market, which is currently its second largest. It sees “great traction and opportunity” in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

The company’s plans for this region are broad, including hiring staff that can support customers in their preferred languages as well as launching country-specific marketing efforts.

“ActiveCampaign is quickly becoming the marketing and sales platform of choice for growing businesses in Europe,” said Jason VandeBoom, the company’s founder and CEO.

“We are committed to helping these customers continue to grow and see no better way than to do that locally. Dublin’s talent and its tech ecosystem make it the perfect place for our first European office.”

Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, TD, said: “I would like to congratulate ActiveCampaign on the opening of their first European office in Dublin, which will result in the creation of over 200 highly skilled jobs.

“Their presence will add to Ireland’s already strong reputation as a global hub for high-tech innovative companies and is a great vote of confidence in the attractiveness of our enterprise culture.”

Commenting on ActiveCampaign’s decision to establish its new office in Dublin, Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, added: “High-growth international companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce and the ability to scale their operations quickly. IDA Ireland supports ActiveCampaign’s ambitious plans to grow a team of talented people at this exciting time of expansion for the company.”