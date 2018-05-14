Want a job in AI? Check out these 9 companies hiring right now

Whether you love it or loathe it, the AI revolution is going to land in due course, and these companies are already hiring in this exciting field.

Regardless of your feelings about the impending artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, the technology has already arrived and will only become more ubiquitous with time.

At Inspirefest 2017, Intel’s David Moloney paraphrased one of the world’s leading AI researchers, Andrew Ng, and said that AI will bring about a revolution comparable to the one brought about by the introduction of electricity.

These are the kinds of seismic changes that determine the ‘haves’ from the ‘have-nots’ in terms of technology and industry. History will soon be bifurcated into pre-AI and post-AI, and, naturally, everyone will be speeding to make it across that line.

Luckily, preparations are already well underway to ensure that Ireland distinguishes itself as an AI island. There are a number of companies based in Ireland already showing themselves to be at the cutting edge of technological process. These nine companies below are all pioneering AI technologies and are hiring right now.

Intel

Chip manufacturing giant Intel has its fingers in a lot of pies, including (but not limited to) data centres, IoT and cloud computing. In 2016, Intel acquired Irish chipmaker Movidius, whose technology powers AI. A year later, the acquisition revealed the debut of a $79 stick that enables ordinary hardware devices with AI capabilities.

The company has a number of AI positions available, which can be found both through Intel’s jobs portal and the Movidius careers site.

Jaguar Land Rover

There was much excitement among the Irish tech community earlier this year when Jaguar Land Rover, incorporating two of the most iconic British car brands around, announced plans to open a new facility at Shannon.

The company has set its sights on developing fully and semi-automated driving technologies, and to make this feasible across the broadest range of real-life, off-road and on-road situations. To that end, it is recruiting for a number of automation engineering positions.

SAP

Enterprise software giant SAP was founded in 1972 by five German entrepreneurs who met while working for IBM and had a vision of creating real-time, standardised software.

Since then, the company has grown and now has offices all over the world, many of which are seeking professionals skilled in machine learning, predictive analysis and other AI areas.

Zalando

Zalando, an e-commerce platform seated in Berlin, has the lofty ambition of taking the headache out of online shopping by bringing hundreds of fashion brands together on one platform with personalised feeds and free delivery on all items.

Zalando has, like many online shopping platforms, seen the great potential of AI. As such, it even has a research team in place to help maintain its strong technological foothold.

If you want to join in on the research or dive straight into work, the company has positions in AI available.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is the 15th-largest bank in the world as of 31 December 2016, according to the market intelligence rankings by S&P Global. Like many financial services firms, the German bank has recently embarked on rolling out AI tools such as its new Artificial Intelligence Client Communication Centre, which will be based on IBM Watson.

As such, it has open roles in data science and machine learning.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

J&J, a brand that needs little introduction, is a holding company with a number of subsidiaries operating in a variety of different sectors, including medtech, pharmaceuticals and the manufacturing of consumer products (think Clean & Clear, Band-Aids, Zyrtec and Neutrogena).

The company has automation engineer roles available in its pharmaceutical wing, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, in both Cork and Limerick. It is also looking for an R&D engineer in Galway at Neuravi, an Irish medtech firm the company acquired in 2017.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard is no stranger to how AI could revolutionise the financial industry, as we learned last year when we sat down with the company’s president of enterprise risk and security, Ajay Bhalla, to discuss how AI can be used to predict which cards fraudsters will attempt to abuse.

As you might expect, to support this innovative approach to fraud detection, the company has available roles in AI.

Nokia

Finnish comms giant Nokia recently revealed new ReefShark chipsets to power the company’s end-to-end 5G network architecture dubbed Future X. Incorporated into the design of these chipsets are AI innovations from Nokia Bell Labs, the renowned research lab that came under Nokia’s parentage in 2016 and has operations in Dublin.

Nokia has a variety of AI roles for which it is seeking applicants.

Avaya

American multinational Avaya, which specialises in unified business communications and digital transformation, has been vocal in its support for the potential for AI to completely transform the customer experience.

The company has a thriving customer experience and R&D operation in Galway and, as such, has a plethora of positions available for AI professionals.

