Blockchain firm ConsenSys to create an additional 50 jobs in Dublin

Blockchain player ConsenSys first opened its Dublin innovation studio in June and is already hoping to almost double its employee headcount.

Blockchain company ConsenSys revealed yesterday (30 September) that it will increase its employee headcount to 110, creating 50 new technology roles in Dublin.

ConsenSys first opened its Dublin innovation studio earlier this year, assembling a diverse team primarily consisting of blockchain and full-stack engineers. At the time, the studio was reported to be a multifunctional facility that includes a development lap where engineers would build and deliver Ethereum-based blockchain platforms.

“Our target for 12 months was 60 people. We will hit that by month nine,” explained Lory Kehoe, managing director of ConsenSys Ireland, in an interview with The Sunday Business Post. The company has reportedly leased a 6,000 sq ft space In Dublin that has a capacity of 80, but Kehoe has said the firm is already looking at other spaces as the current one is not big enough.

“We are literally hiring one person per week. Next week, we have four people joining on one day. We are building the next internet and developers want to work developing things that have never been built before.

“In light of our success attracting talent to ConsenSys in Ireland, that has given us a platform to act on a global stage.”

The Dublin-based team will work on projects from Britain and across Europe, though it is beginning to work with US-based clients as well, according to Kehoe. The Irish innovation studio is the company’s third hub in Europe and fourth hub in EMEA. It also has a presence in London, Paris and Dubai.

ConsenSys is headquartered in New York. It currently employs 1,200 people, having almost tripled employee numbers since last year, and works in 30 different countries.

This is a good start to the month of October on the jobs creation front. Last month, a total of 2,343 jobs were created, with seven of the announcements seeking in excess of 100 applicants.