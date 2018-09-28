Sci-tech city guide: What you need to know about Boston

As September draws to a close, we’re reflecting on what we learned about the buzzing sci-tech city of Boston and its surrounding areas.

The sci-tech world is evolving and changing all the time. The talent is fluid, the jobs are spread all over the world and the vibrant hubs are plentiful.

Throughout the month of September, we zoomed in on the wonders that Boston has to offer, from the hottest industries to work in to the exciting start-up space.

We closely examined the smaller sci-tech ecosystems that lived within the Greater Boston area, from the so-called ‘brainpower triangle’ and it’s start-up scene to its hive of cybersecurity and it’s hold on health sciences.

While many looking to relocate for work, might think of the major sci-tech locations such as Silicon Valley and New York, the Massachusetts’ capital has a lot to offer and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know in one place.

The region is the epicentre for a huge amount of sci-tech talent, education and start-ups. We found out what some of the most in-demand jobs in the area for those thinking about moving there.

We looked at some of the things you need to know about what it’s like to live there if you are thinking about taking up one of those jobs.

We also spoke to Bostonian native Marina Giliver about what the IT recruitment sector looks like over there and we took a closer look at the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University.

