400 jobs for Kilkenny as State Street sets up new cybersecurity unit

The new unit from the financial services firm will recruit experienced and graduate hires over the next two years.

Financial services firm State Street Corporation marks 25 years in Ireland with the announcement that it will establish a new global cybersecurity and technology unit in Kilkenny.

The unit will be staffed by a specialist team to provide technology infrastructure and cybersecurity services for State Street’s global operations, creating 400 jobs.

High-value, experienced and graduate level jobs will be available across cybersecurity, programming, data science, governance, and risk and compliance. They will be filled on a phased basis over the next two years.

Among the cybersecurity jobs available are positions in operations analysis, instrumentation engineering, network architecture, blockchain, identity access management, cyber forensics and penetration testing.

State Street is the largest provider of fund administration and custody services in Ireland with $1.7tn in assets serviced across all asset classes. Its global base spans 100 markets and the company was in need of a location outside the US to provide support around the clock.

“Ireland’s tech ecosystem and financial services credentials alongside Kilkenny’s central location and access to talent from third-level institutions in Dublin, Carlow, Waterford and beyond were all compelling factors in our location decision,” said Tadhg Young, head of State Street in Ireland.

State Street currently employs 2,000 staff across Dublin, Drogheda, Naas and Kilkenny, where it is based at the IDA Ireland Busines and Technology Park. This will be the location of the new cybersecurity centre and a new state-of-the-art office already under development.

The company claims this new site will take into account new attitudes to work formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, including staff preferences for flexibility and remote working.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the announcement demonstrates “the attractiveness of the south-east region’s value proposition”.

“The new cybersecurity and tech roles announced for State Street’s new facility in Kilkenny will help shape the future of our economy and will support the company’s global operations,” he added.

Local TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, John Paul Phelan, suggested that the proposed amalgamation of Waterford IT and IT Carlow into a multi-campus technological university impacted the decision. “I have no doubt that the planned creation of a new Technological University for the South East also played a significant part in State Street’s decision to expand its Kilkenny operation,” he said.

A formal application to form the Techological University for the South East was lodged in May.