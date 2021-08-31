Keywords Studios to partner with Women in Games

The Dublin-based company will sponsor the non-profit’s ambassador programme, with the aim of getting more women employed in gaming.

Dublin-based gaming company Keywords Studios has agreed to sponsor Women in Games’ ambassador programme.

The initiative was established in 2016 by the UK-based non-profit and “consists of a worldwide network of individuals engaged with [Women in Games’] agenda to support, empower and celebrate female talent in the games industry and e-sports.”

The partnership, which is to run under the heading of Ambassador Programme Powered by Keywords, will see the studio support the existing initiative as well as producing events and exclusive materials and services for Women in Games ambassadors.

Sonia Sedler, joint interim CEO of Keywords, commented: “Keywords is proud to partner with Women in Games and to make a meaningful impact when it comes to supporting more women entering the video games industry.

“As an organisation, we are continually challenging ourselves to ensure that we provide a working environment that treats people with dignity and respect, is free from discrimination, and promotes fairness and equal opportunities.

Sedler continued: “Keywords is fully committed to initiatives and activities that encourage women to pursue a career in video games, and this new and exciting partnership with Women in Games will allow us to be more active in addressing the underrepresentation of women in our industry.”

Founded in 1998, Keywords provides a range of services to game developers and publishers. Earlier this month, the company said it expected its full-year gross profit to grow by more than 80pc compared to 2020.

Women in Games CEO Marie-Claire Isaaman said: “We have been seeking a passionate and committed partner to power this programme, enabling us to take it to the next level. We have found one in Keywords Studios.

“We look forward to the exciting and ambitious impacts we can achieve together, helping create a gaming industry, culture and community free from discrimination, where full equity of opportunity, treatment and conditions empowers all girls and women, from all ethnicities, of all orientations, to achieve their full potential in the games and e-sports industries.”

Women in Games was founded in 2009 with the aim of seeing the games and e-sports industries become more accessible and equal places for women. The organisation notes that at the time, women made up just 6pc of the industry workforce, a number that had grown to 22pc by 2020.

Women in Games points out, however, that women make up just 16pc of executive teams at top gaming companies, and 5pc of any role in the e-sports industry.

Many areas of the gaming sector continue to harbour difficult and even hostile working environments for women. Activision Blizzard faced a lawsuit and widespread public criticism in July for, among other things, “constant sexual harassment” of female employees.

Other tech industries suffer from similar issues of discrimination. In July, the EU launched a pilot scheme to see more women employed in deep-tech, while four of the biggest social media companies pledged to address online harassment of women.