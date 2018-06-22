Eirtech Aviation Services flying high with 124 Belfast jobs

The manufacturing firm has established a new composite repairs centre at Queen’s Road, Belfast.

Eirtech Aviation Services has established a new composite repairs centre named Eirtech Aviation Composites in Belfast, Northern Ireland. To support the expansion, it will recruit 124 hires over the next four years.

Headquartered in Shannon Airport, the manufacturing and overhaul firms offers a range of aviation services to its customers. At this new centre, it will offer its UK-based customers repairs and overhauls of composite components on commercial aircrafts.

Invest NI has offered the company £992,000 worth of support towards the new jobs. These roles will contribute more than £4.3m annually in wages to the Northern Irish economy once recruited.

Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton welcomed the news, citing the fact that Northern Ireland is “a global leader” in the aerospace technology space and that this investment by Eirtech “adds a welcome new dynamic” to its industry.

He added: “The advanced aerospace design and manufacturing capabilities built up over many years have created a strong talent pool, which was a major draw in securing this project.”

For Eirtech CEO David Kerr, the increased usage of composite materials in aircraft manufacturing creates a huge opportunity for the company within the global aviation sector. In the case of this Belfast-based centre in particular, the move offers the company a safety net in these economically uncertain times.

“This Belfast facility is part of our strategy to future-proof the business, ensuring we have access to the GB marketplace post-Brexit.”

“Northern Ireland has an abundance of people with world-class manufacturing capabilities, a strong aerospace cluster, and renowned expertise in composites at NIACE and Ulster University, making it an ideal location for our UK composite repair centre.”

