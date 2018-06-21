Data firm Truata to hire 75 new staff for Dublin HQ

Founded by IBM and Mastercard, Truata plans to hire in a number of areas in the next year.

Truata, a company specifically designed to help organisations conduct data analytics in full compliance with regulations such as GDPR, will be hiring up to 75 staff in the coming year.

Numerous data roles up for grabs

The firm was first conceived by co-founder Mastercard and aims to provide a new standard in data hosting and anonymisation. It plans to hire data scientists, engineers and data analysts for its new headquarters in Dublin as 2018 unfolds.

Mastercard and IBM launched the start-up as a trust earlier this year and just last month, AI and IoT firm C3 IoT joined as a beneficiary and technology provider. Privacy expert Aoife Sexton was also brought on as the company’s chief privacy officer.

Held in a trust structure with the partners as beneficiaries, the company provides an innovative approach to handling data anonymisation and analytics, focusing on full compliance with GDPR, which came into effect on 25 May of this year.

The company will have a particular focus on the automotive, banking and insurance spaces, as these industries often deal in sensitive personal data.

Ireland at the forefront of data innovation

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, said: “I would like to congratulate Trūata on its new HQ in Dublin. Ireland is at the forefront of innovation in data management, which is more important than ever since the introduction of GDPR. Trūata’s arrival is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer, and we welcome the creation of 75 highly-skilled new jobs and wish them well for the future.”

IDA Ireland welcomed the news as a major boost to the local economy and a marker of Dublin’s booming tech landscape. CEO Martin Shanahan noted that Ireland’s strong position on data protection is “a key factor” in attracting data-focused companies to the country.

Felix Marx, CEO of Trūata described Dublin as a “hotbed of technology talent” and extended an invitation to bright minds in the city to join the Truata mission. He added: “The GDPR has been a powerful catalyst for innovation. The scientists and engineers that join us will be working at the forefront of this exciting area.”

Those interested in learning more can email careers@truata.com.