Etsy is hiring for product and engineering roles in Ireland

The online marketplace, which has an office in Dublin, plans to hire for dozens of roles in Ireland this year.

Etsy is expanding its team in Ireland, with plans to hire for dozens of new product and engineering roles in 2021.

The New York-headquartered company has a global workforce of around 1,400. Its Dublin office has a headcount of approximately 100.

Now, the company is growing its Irish team with hiring starting immediately. Most of the new roles will be in product and engineering, and the company is currently hiring for a software engineer, product manager and engineering manager.

In terms of development work, Etsy said engineers who work at the company primarily code in PHP and JavaScript, but also use Java, Go and Swift.

“With a strong talent pool and a growing technology sector in Ireland, Etsy is excited to expand the Dublin team and welcome new talent and fresh perspectives,” said Laudine Vallarta, Etsy’s global head of talent acquisition.

Etsy has developed an e-commerce marketplace platform focused on handmade and craft items, with 4.7m active sellers and 90.7m active buyers. It launched its Irish operation back in 2013, first setting up in Dublin’s Digital Hub before moving to a dedicated space on Strand Street.

The company has opened many of its roles to remote candidates, and existing employees in Dublin and elsewhere can apply to be fully or partially remote.

It said that while offices have remained closed throughout the pandemic, it continues to invest in physical spaces, adapting them for a safe and collaborative future.

The company said it has provided resources for employees and contractors, prioritising pay continuity, safety, mental health and the ability to care for their families during the pandemic.

In a blog post, Etsy’s global head of people and strategy, Toni Thompson, also outlined the company’s goals for diversity, equity and inclusion in 2021.

Some of its targets include doubling the percentage of US employees who “identify as Black, Latinx or Native American” by 2023 and ensuring at least 50pc of Etsy’s SME suppliers are owned by women, minorities or veterans by 2022.

More information about the roles available can be found on the Etsy careers page.